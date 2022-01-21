New York Philharmonic Announces Lunar New Year Concert And Gala

The New York Philharmonic will celebrate the Lunar New Year, welcoming the Year of the Tiger with a Concert and Gala on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Alice Tully Hall. Earl Lee (in his New York Philharmonic debut) leads a program that includes Li Huanzhi's Spring Festival Overture; Bizet's Carmen Fantasie and Ma Sicong's Nostalgia with violinist Stella Chen as soloist (debut); Berlioz's Le Corsaire Overture; Dvořák's Song to the Moon from Rusalka, The Bird Song, and Geung-soo Lim's As spring comes across the river with soprano Hera Hyesang Park as soloist; and Dukas's The Sorcerer's Apprentice. The evening continues an annual New York Philharmonic tradition that began in 2012.

Gala events will include a pre-concert reception from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Och Foyer; the concert at 7:30 p.m.; and a seated dinner, attended by the artists, in the Morgan Stanley Lobby immediately following the performance. Gala dress will be traditional or black-tie attire. Starr International Foundation is the Presenting Sponsor of the Lunar New Year Gala. The Honorary Gala Chairs are Mr. and Mrs. Maurice R. Greenberg. The Gala Co-Chairs are Angela Chen, Misook Doolittle, and Agnes Hsu-Tang and Oscar L. Tang.

All audience members attending New York Philharmonic concerts will be required to show proof that they have received a COVID-19 vaccine authorized by the World Health Organization or the Food and Drug Administration. The final dose of the vaccine must have been administered at least 14 days before entry. In addition, as of August 9, all guests attending Philharmonic performances must maintain appropriate face coverings in accordance with current CDC guidelines. Anyone who is unable to be vaccinated due to disability or religious reasons and those under five years of age will receive a ticket refund. For more information, visit nyphil.org/safety.

Tickets to New York Philharmonic performances, including the Lunar New Year Gala Concert, may be purchased online at nyphil.org or by calling (212) 875-5656, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets may also be purchased at the Alice Tully Hall Box Office. The Box Office opens at 10:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and at noon on Sunday. On performance evenings, the Box Office closes one-half hour after performance time; other evenings it closes at 6:00 p.m.

For more information about the entire Gala evening, which includes a pre-concert reception, the 7:30 p.m. concert, and a post-concert dinner, please call the Office of Special Events at (212) 875-5760, or email specialevents@nyphil.org.