New York Greek Film Expo Will Close with Pantelis Voulgaris Retrospective

The New York Greek Film Expo 2025, presented by the Hellenic Film Society (HFS), will close with a special retrospective of films by acclaimed Greek director Pantelis Voulgaris. The program will take place October 10–12 at the Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) in Astoria.

“As master filmmaker Pantelis Voulgaris marks his 85th birthday later this month, the time seems right to present a retrospective of his work, an opportunity to revisit, enjoy, and reassess some of his major films,” said Maria C. Miles, HFS president.

Voulgaris has spent more than 50 years creating films known for their deep humanity, emotional resonance, and connection to Greek history and society. His nuanced storytelling, complex characters, and striking visuals have earned him awards at international film festivals and a mid-career retrospective at New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

Film Lineup

The Engagement of Anna (1972) – a heartfelt social drama and his debut feature.

The Last Note (2017) – a harrowing account of the execution of Greek resistance fighters at Kaisariani.

Brides (2004) – starring Damian Lewis, an epic story of Greek mail-order brides bound for New York after World War I.

Little England (2013) – a visually rich tragic romance about two sisters divided by their love for the same man.

The retrospective also highlights the collaboration between Voulgaris and his wife, acclaimed novelist and scriptwriter Ioanna Karystiani, whose creative partnership has influenced generations of filmmakers.

Ticketing & Festival Details

The retrospective runs October 10–12, 2025, at the Museum of the Moving Image, 35 Ave at 37 St, Astoria, NY. Tickets are available now at hellenicfilmsociety.org.

The New York Greek Film Expo opens October 2 at the Directors Guild Theater in Manhattan, continues October 3–5 at Village East Theater, and October 7–8 at the Barrymore Film Center in Fort Lee, NJ, before concluding at MoMI.