New York Festival Of Song Hosts 'A Space to Make' at Rubin Museum of Art

New York Festival of Song (NYFOS), led by Artistic Director Steven Blier, will conclude the 15th annual NYFOS Next Festival with a program titled A Space to Make on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at the Rubin Museum of Art.

Soprano Robin Steitz and mezzo-soprano Theo Hayes come together with baritone Gregory Feldmann and NYFOS Next curator, Nathaniel LaNasa to perform a program that traces the ways we create our spaces and the ways they create us.

Feldmann and LaNasa investigate monuments and landmarks in music in the world premiere of Iván Rodriguez’s Mother of Exiles, a towering rhapsody on Emma Lazaruz’s “The New Colossus.” Isabella Gellis’s exquisite settings of three folk songs from different cultures in Montreal give that city a sensitive musical portrait, providing a deeper look into overlapping spaces in Montreal Songs. Hannah Kendall’s Rosalind, with poetry by Sabrina Mahfouz, shows Shakespeare’s heroine Rosalind carving out a place for an identity chosen, not bestowed. Also on the program is Joseph Rubinstein’s Uncoil along with additional songs to be announced.

The NYFOS Next Festival kicks off on Sunday, September 29, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at the Rubin Museum of Art with a program titled Learning, Fast and Slow. The concert features soprano Britt Hewitt and mezzo-soprano Blythe Gaissert, with Steven Palacio on bassoon and Nathaniel LaNasa on piano performing works by Kamala Sankaram and LJ White, including White’s recent Music Library Love Song for soprano and piano, and the world premiere of Timo Andres’s On My Fortieth Birthday.

All NYFOS programming is funded, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

The NYFOS Mainstage and the NYFOS Next series are supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.