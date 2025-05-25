New York Dance Anniversary Hariyama Ballet Hosts 20th Anniversary Performance at Symphony Space

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Sunday, June 8, New York Dance Artistry Hariyama Ballet will hold its 20th Anniversary Performance at the historic Symphony Space. The program features performances by current students and active instructors based in New York City, alongside guest artist appearances, live music, and the premiere of new works-making this a one-time-only special event.

Main program is a highlight from Swan Lake, Highlight from Don Quixote Jupiter (Premier by Mami Tomotani), Taiko & Dance Colloboration 2025 (20th anniversary special edition), etc.

The main performers are Mami Hariyama, Akira Iida (Washington Ballet), COBU (Rhythm Performance Group), Brian Sevilla (New Jersey Ballet), Tomoko Ishikawa (HIPHOP), Tamii Sakurai (Tap), NY Dance Artistry Dancers, etc.

The 20-Year History of Haruyama Ballet

After studying abroad from Japan, Mami Hariyama moved to New York and opened the school in 2005. Starting with an adult beginner class, the number of young students gradually grew, and in 2010, Hariyama opened a dedicated ballet studio in Midtown. Welcoming international students as well, she has since taught over 800 students, sharing both the joy and the discipline of ballet. In 2019, the studio relocated to 33rd Street, just across from Penn Station and Madison Square Garden, where Hariyama continues to offer daily classes in ballet, contemporary, K-pop, tap dance, and more.

About Mami Hariyama

Born in Osaka. Studied abroad in New York in 2003. In 2005, she started her own ballet class in New York. In 2007, became a ballet instructor at the Nippon Club, which has a history of over 100 years in New York, and since 2009, she has been invited to teach and be a judge for the competition in Japan and the U.S.

The school is currently located in Penn Station in central New York, and is attended by children, students aiming to become professionals, and adults. Also host summer intensives and short-term study abroad programs in New York every year, host training camps, accept students, and teach students who come to New York from all over the country. She supports dancers from long-term study abroad to professional dancers and providing them dormitories.

As a producer, she has produced and hosted over 30 performances in New York and Japan. She also performs as a dancer. Also hosting events that bring children to adults, and families together to enjoy the performing arts such as ballet and music.

In addition to running a studio, she also works as a ballet pianist and provides piano accompaniment at well known dance studios and companies such as American Ballet Theater in New York. In 2014, the first official ballet CD with Disney was released by AvexJapan. She also write reviews of dance performances.