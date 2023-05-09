New York Composers Circle to Present TRANSFIGURED SKYLINE At Manhattan's DiMenna Center For Classical Music

New York Composers Circle, celebrating its 20th Anniversary season, will present Transfigured Skyline, a concert of new music on Monday, May 22 at 7:00 PM in Benzaquin Hall of The DiMenna Center for Classical Music, 450 W. 37th St. in Manhattan.

The program will include World Premieres of Emiko Hayash's Last Days of Summer for violin, cello and piano, Patricia Leonard's Transfiguration for cello and piano, Paul Aljian's Trio for Flute, Viola and Cello and Davide Capobianco's Plethora of Simulacra for flute, clarinet, electric guitar, viola, cello and percussion, along with the New York Premieres of Alexander Vustin's In Memoriam Grigori Frid for viola and piano and Barrett Kalellis's Dancing the Lively Air for violin, cello and piano. The concert will also include Simona Smirnova's Manhattan Skyline for kanklės and Timothy L. Miller's Three Poems of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow for soprano and piano, the last of which, Daybreak, will be given its World Premiere.

Performers will be Laura Goldberg, violin, Artie Dibble, viola, Kate Dillingham, cello, Ammon Swinbank, flute, David Valbuena, clarinet, Kyle Miller, electric guitar, Markus Kaitila, and Craig Ketter, piano, Dylan Ofrias, percussion, Dominika Zamara, soprano and Simona Smirnova, kanklės.

Tickets for the May 22 concert are $20, available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nycc-presents-transfigured-skyline-a-concert-of-new-music-tickets-422908770517, or at the door. Seniors are $15 and students are free.

For more information, call 201-675-7096 or visit Click Here. This concert is ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

The New York Composers Circle is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, artistic and educational organization dedicated to new music - its creation, its performance, and the development of new audiences. Its members and supporters are composers, performers, and music lovers. Its activities include concerts of new music, monthly salons at which composers play and discuss new works and works in progress for fellow members and guests and hear talks by various members of the new-music community, an annual competition open only to nonmembers, and a program of outreach concerts to benefit the broader community and to attract new concert audiences. Much more about them at Click Here.