New York Comedy Club Opens Doors, Presents Invite-Only In Person Comedy Show

The New York Times reported that Upper West Side comedy club Stand Up NY held an invite-only show for professional comics last week despite current rules which limit bars and clubs form opening up to the public.

Dani Zoldan, a co-owner of the club said,

"I've enjoyed the pause, but now I'm getting antsy and a lot of comics are, too," Zoldan said. "They just want to get onstage again."

About the event, comedian Chloe LaBranche, said, "They wore masks but were all hugging each other!"

The show was deliberately not publicized, though a sign in front of the club read: "illegal comedy" with an arrow pointing inside.

Dani Zoldan shared that he plans to continue to hold small, invite-only mics with professional or amateur comics four days a week, and expects that by mid July they will be able to bring in around 25 audience members.

