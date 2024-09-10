New York City Opera Installs Constantine Orbelian as Executive Director & Music Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The board of New York City Opera has announced the appointment of Constantine Orbelian as the organization's new Executive Director & Music Director, succeeding General Director Michael Capasso.

"We look forward to this new chapter in New York City Opera's story," said Roy G. Niederhoffer, Chairman Emeritus of the Board. "We are grateful to Michael for his time with NYCO, working tirelessly to bring back the company and programming for New York City audiences to enjoy. We are so pleased to have Constantine's roles expand as the new leader of City Opera - the future looks bright!"

"I am honored and excited to take on the role of Executive Director in addition to my current role as Music Director and Principal Conductor of the New York City Opera, a company with such a rich legacy and profound history in the world of music," said Constantine Orbelian. "This opportunity allows me to blend my passion for artistic excellence with mindful and positive stewardship, ensuring that the cherished traditions of this great institution continue to thrive. Together with this wonderful community, we will embark on a journey that honors the past while boldly shaping the future of this iconic opera company."

New York City Opera's 2024-25 season is poised to captivate and inspire with dynamic repertoire that celebrates resilience, history, and community, beginning with a monumental Carnegie Hall concert, Music of Survival,featuring works by Mieczysław Weinberg and Erich Korngold - music born from the crucible of adversity. The season also features the long-awaited revival of William Grant Still's Troubled Island, presented 75 years after its 1949 premiere at City Opera. The company's commitment to education shines through expanded outreach programs, bringing opera to new generations of K-12 students. The enchanting and wildly popular Bryant Park summer performances will continue to delight thousands of New Yorkers, culminating in a masterful presentation of Mascagni's rarely performed Isabeau, an exciting co-production with Opera Holland Park that explores themes of love, honor, and sacrifice.

About Constantine Orbelian

Four-time Grammy-nominated conductor Constantine Orbelian has been called "the singer's dream collaborator" by Opera News, which hailed him for conducting vocal repertoire "with the sensitivity of a lieder pianist." On June 7th, 2021, Maestro Orbelian was appointed Music Director and Principal Conductor of one of the great New York institutions - New York City Opera.

He has toured and recorded with some of the world's greatest singers, such as American stars Renee Fleming, Sondra Radvanovsky and Lawrence Brownlee, Stephen Costello and Charles Castronovo, and with the great Dmitri Hvorostovsky and other renowned Russian singers in European, North American, Russian and Asian music centers.

Mr. Orbelian's accomplishments include being Music Director of the Moscow Chamber Orchestra and the Philharmonia of Russia, founder of the annual Palaces of St. Petersburg International Music Festival, Chief Conductor of the Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra in Lithuania, and Artistic Director of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in Yerevan, Armenia. Among his concert and televised appearances are collaborations with Hvorostovsky, Renée Fleming, Anna Netrebko and Van Cliburn, including the legendary pianist's farewell performance.

Recent performances included debuts at the famed Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires with Isabel Lenoard, Palacio Bellas Artes in Mexico City with Elina Garanca, Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra in Bucharest, and a recent production of Eugene Onegin in Cluj Napoca Opera house în România.

Born in San Francisco to Ukrainian and Armenian emigré parents, Mr. Orbelian made his performing debut as a piano prodigy with the San Francisco Symphony at the age of 11. After graduating from Juilliard in New York, he embarked on a career as a piano virtuoso that included appearances with major symphony orchestras throughout the U.S., U.K., Europe and Russia.

The first American to become music director of an ensemble in Russia, he was awarded the coveted title "Honored Artist of Russia" in 2004 in recognition of his efforts championing Russian-American cultural exchange. In 2012 the Russian Consulate in San Francisco awarded the maestro the Russian Order of Friendship Medal, joining such luminaries as Cliburn and Riccardo Muti in being so honored. In 2001 Mr. Orbelian was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor, given to immigrants, or children of immigrants, who have made outstanding contributions to the United States. www.constantineorbelian.com

New York City Opera was famously dubbed "The People's Opera" by Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia at its founding in 1943. More than 80 years later, City Opera continues its historic mission to inspire audiences with innovative and theatrically compelling opera, nurture the work of promising American artists, and build new audiences through affordable ticket prices and extensive outreach and education programs. For more information, visit https://nycopera.com/about