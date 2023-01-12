New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Jared Angle to Give Final Performance With the Company in February

New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Jared Angle will give his final performance with New York City Ballet on February 4 at 2pm, dancing the role of Prince Ivan in the Company's final winter season performance of George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins' Firebird. Angle is scheduled to appear in all six performances of Firebird during the 2023 Winter Season, performing on January 20, January 21 at 8pm, January 22, January 24, January 27, and February 4 at 2pm in his farewell performance.

Angle was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where he began his early dance training at the Allegheny Ballet Academy. He entered the School of American Ballet (SAB), the official school of New York City Ballet, in the fall of 1996, as a recipient of the Rudolf Nureyev Scholarship. Angle became an apprentice with New York City Ballet in 1998 and joined the Company as a member of the corps de ballet later that year. He was promoted to the rank of soloist in 2001 and to principal dancer in 2005.

In his 25-year career with NYCB Angle has performed featured roles in some of the Company's most iconic works, including ballets by George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, Justin Peck, Alexei Ratmansky and Christopher Wheeldon, among others. In addition, he also originated featured roles in works by Melissa Barak, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Peter Martins, Benjamin Millepied, Peck, Richard Tanner, and Wheeldon. Following his retirement from NYCB, Angle will join the Royal Danish Ballet as a Ballet Master.

In May of 2004 Angle appeared in the Live From Lincoln Center broadcast of "Lincoln Center Celebrates Balanchine 100," dancing in Liebeslieder Walzer. He was invited to perform at the Kennedy Center Honors tribute to Patricia McBride (2014), which was broadcast nationally.

Angle was a Princess Grace Dance Fellowship recipient for 2001-2002. His film work includes Columbia Pictures' feature film Center Stage.

