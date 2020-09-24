New Victory Theater Building to Remain Closed Through Spring of 2021

Russell Granet, President & CEO of New 42nd Street stated to look out for 'the safe reopening of New 42 Studios'

Russell Granet, President & CEO of New 42nd Street has released a statement, sharing that the New Victory Theater building will remain closed through Spring of 2021.

See the full statement below:

It's a new season, and a different one at that. 2020 continues to startle us with a bewildering array of unforeseen obstacles and challenges. For artists-and those of us who strive to think like artists-any impediment can be viewed as an opportunity for growth, a moment to test our powers of creativity, and a chance to begin anew. Thus, New 42 will soon share the changes we must make as an arts nonprofit committed to a more equitable and inclusive community. As we continue to work on ourselves and what we can do better in service to you, we come closer to the organization we aspire to be.

For me, this time of year symbolizes a new beginning-a moment to recognize how much we've grown and changed from a year ago. At New 42, we entered last fall with the New 42 Studios full of Broadway shows approaching opening nights, and a production of The Pout-Pout Fish making waves on the New Victory stage. And as always, our staff was busy figuring out how we would continue to bring arts education resources to even more teachers and schools, never anticipating that all of us would be tasked to teach.

In the spring we were forced to close the Studios and Theater, but we embraced new opportunities, including the significant expansion of our online offerings. Through New Victory Arts Break and New Victory Dance, we learned from more than half a million of you-parents, teachers and parent-teachers-that arts organizations like ours are vital in helping your families stay creative and expressive during these difficult times.

To that end, we have made the decision that the New Victory Theater building will remain closed through Spring of 2021 and we will focus our energy on keeping the performing arts alive in your community as we continue to meet you where you are, wherever that may be.

New Victory Arts Break will return, taking you and your globally-minded family from continent to continent visiting New Victory artists you know and love. Next month, look out for the first international Arts Break, the announcement of new artistic programs and the safe reopening of New 42 Studios as we help bring Broadway back.

