New Studio Cast Recording Of THE VIOLET HOUR To Be Released November 4

The award-winning songwriting team of Will Reynolds and Eric Price will release a complete 28-track studio cast recording of their new musical, The Violet Hour on Friday, November 4, 2022.

With music by Reynolds and a book and lyrics by Price, The Violet Hour is based on the 2003 Broadway play by Tony Award-winning playwright Richard Greenberg (Take Me Out). The album, which will be released on all digital platforms, is now available for exclusive early access download at theviolethourmusical.com. The musical's title song, "The Violet Hour" performed by Jeremy Jordan, is now streaming along with an exclusive music video.

"The term The Violet Hour refers to that magical moment between afternoon and evening when the whole world stops and everything feels possible," said Reynolds and Price. "This album was created at a moment when our world stopped, theaters were dark, and yet we still believed that everything was possible. We're so excited to release The Violet Hour studio cast recording and, although the show itself asks us to resist predicting the future, we feel hopeful that there is much more to come."

Will Reynolds and Eric Price won the 2018 Fred Ebb Award for Musical Theatre Writing. They have written the musicals Radioactive, Around the World, and The Sixth Borough. The duo has also written for the AppleTV+ animated series "Central Park" alongside other writers such as Cyndi Lauper, Sara Bareilles, Fiona Apple, Alan Menken, and Ingrid Michaelson. In 2020, they were the recipients of a Lotte Lenya Award from the Kurt Weill Foundation.

With orchestrations by Grammy and Tony Award-winner Charlie Rosen and music supervision by Andy Einhorn, The Violet Hour album features performances by some of Broadway's brightest stars, including Tony Award-winner Santino Fontana as John, Tony Award nominees Jeremy Jordan as Denny and Brandon Uranowitz as Gidger, Mean Girls star Erika Henningsen as Rosamund, and Solea Pfeiffer, star of the highly-anticipated Almost Famous, as Jessie.

The dazzle, wit, and romance of the Jazz Age comes vibrantly to life in The Violet Hour, a tuneful and emotionally stirring new musical. The story is set on April 1, 1919, when John Pace Seavering, a young publisher, comes to possess a machine that inexplicably begins printing pages from books. Books from the future. Page by page, John pieces together a vision of what the next century has in store for himself, his friends, and the world at large. And once he decides he wants to change the future, the clock is ticking.

For more information on The Violet Hour, please visit theviolethourmusical.com.