New Plays For Young Audiences Presents AMERICA'S NEXT TOP KID CHEF SHOWDOWN

Rehearsed readings of the musical comedy America's Next Top Kid Chef Showdown by José Casas and Jenn Hartmann Luck will be held on Saturday, June 21, at 7pm and Sunday, June 22, at 2pm at the Provincetown Playhouse, 133 MacDougal St. Whimsical Cosmo Ridley hosts a top-rated kids' cooking show where four young contestants compete for the title of America's best kid chef and a $100,000 prize.

As the season finale unfolds, the judges' decisions and the contestants' touching backstories lead to heartfelt and self-reflective moments. Directed by Banji Aborisade. Lena Gabrielle is the Music Director. Best enjoyed by ages 9 and up. Free tickets can be reserved here (https://forms.gle/QMk2CCSU5WrPtqa16). Find out more on the script website (https://sites.google.com/nyu.edu/topchefkidshowdown/home). There is a pre-show event co-sponsored by TYA/USA on 6/21 from 5-6:30pm, more information found on the reservation site as well as the Google site.

The readings are a part of NYU's New Plays for Young Audience (NPYA), which celebrates its 27th season of nurturing new voices and theatrical styles with free readings of three new works from three TYA playwrights in June 2025. This year's line-up continues the program's legacy of amplifying youth stories and nurturing new works for young audiences. Since its founding in 1998, NPYA has built a legacy of supporting award-winning plays and playwrights, including Laurie Brooks (Deadly Weapons, The Wrestling Season), Finegan Kruckemeyer (Zachary Briddling Who Was Awfully Middling), and José Cruz González (Earth Songs, Super Cowgirl and Mighty Miracle). In addition, Oscar winner Kevin Willmott (co-writer of BlacKkKlansman) worked with NPYA on The Watsons Go to Birmingham (adapted from the book by Christopher Paul Curtis) and Becoming Martin. Many of the more than 50 playwrights who have participated in the program have won prestigious awards, including multiple Distinguished Play of the Year honors from the American Alliance for Theatre and Education. New Plays for Young Audiences is supported by The Nancy and Lowell Swortzell Permanent Fund in Educational Theatre and with thanks to NYU Steinhardt's Department of Music and Performing Arts Professions.