New Jersey Cabaret Festival Comes to Morristown

NiCori Studios & Productions proudly presents the third annual New Jersey Cabaret Festival on Saturday, June 1st at 7pm at the Morristown Unitarian Fellowship in Morristown, NJ. The New Jersey Cabaret Festival features performers who were born, currently live in, or have performed extensively in New Jersey.

The Cabaret Festival will feature Corinna Sowers Adler (Excellence in Theater Education Tony Award nominee), Wendy Lane Bailey (recording artist), Frank Dain (Cabaret Performer), Rosemary Loar (veteran of seven Broadway shows), Stearns Matthews (Multi MAC Award winning singer), Jennylind Parris (Singer/Actress), David Sabella (Broadway's Chicago), Lisa Viggiano (Broadway World winner for best Female Vocalist) and Lisa Yeager (MAC Award Nominee) with special guests Liz McCartney (veteran of 12 Broadway shows) and Marquee Five (Multi Award Winning Group). Musical Direction by eight-time MAC Award winning Pianist/Arranger/Conductor/Singer Songwriter Tracy Stark. The evening will be hosted by Corinna Sowers Adler and Stearns Matthews.

NiCori Studios & Productions is dedicated to educating both amateur and seasoned performing artists alike. Voice lessons, musical theatre classes, acting workshops, songwriting workshops, dance classes, and technical theatre workshops are all part of the curriculum that makes NiCori the place to create grow as an artist, a performer, and a person. NiCori produces solo and ensemble productions in Theatre, Musical Theatre, Cabaret, and Concert Series' both in New Jersey and New York City.

The New Jersey Cabaret Festival will be held at the The Morristown Unitarian Fellowship is located at 21 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown, NJ. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students and senior citizens in advance and $30 for adults and $20 for students and senior citizens at the door. Cash only. All performers subject to change. Visit nicoristudios.com for more information and to get tickets.





