New Documentary About Ann Reinking THE JOY IS IN THE WORK to Debut on YouTube

The Joy Is In The Work, a tribute documentary film about Ann Reinking as a teacher, mentor, and inspiration during her time at Broadway Theatre Project between the years 1991 and 2004, is set to debut on YouTube on May 17. Students share the stories of their experiences training with her and the knowledge she gave them in helping them grow as artists and as people. Actors, dancers, and singers from all walks of life.

Viewers will get a first hand look at a collection of stories, archival videos, and photos of unseen rehearsals and performances from Broadway Theatre Project

Featuring interviews with Ann's former students, including: Patrick Wilson (Tony nominee for The Full Monty and Oklahoma!, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee for "Angels in America"), Ashley Brown (the original Mary Poppins on Broadway), Michael James Scott (Broadway's latest Genie in Aladdin), Dylis Croman (Ann Reinking's roles in the Broadway revivals of Chicago, Fosse, Sweet Charity and A Chorus Line), Ido Mosseri ("You Don't Mess with the Zohan"), Mark Price (original Pepper in Mamma Mia!), Rodrick Covington (Once On This Island)

Aaron Albano (Hamilton), Ashley Blair Fitzgerald (Chita Rivera Award winner, The Cher Show), Matthew López (Tony nominated playwright for The Inheritance), Chase Brock (Choreographer of Broadway's Be More Chill), Lorin Latarro (Choreographer of Broadway's Waitress), Connor Gallagher (Choreographer of Broadway's Beetlejuice), Bonnie Bishop (singer and Grammy-winning songwriter), Countless cast members of Fosse and Chicago, The Joy is in the Work is a labor of love, curated and created by a trio of Ann's students: Chase Brock (Director), Darren, Lorenzo (Producer) and David Haverty (Editor).

For more information visit: TheJoyIsInTheWork.com