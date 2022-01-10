New Dates Announced for Seth Rudetsky Concerts With Jane Krakowski, Vanessa Williams & Brian Stokes Mitchell

The Town Hall & Mark Cortale have announced new dates for the concert series Seth Rudetsky's Broadway, hosted and music directed by Sirius/XM Radio star Seth Rudetsky at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street).

Each evening, music director and host Seth Rudetsky welcomes the greatest Broadway performers for an up-close and personal conversation and concert.

The format of each concert is a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's funny, insightful and revealing questions - and the music from the star's stellar Broadway career.

The new schedule is as follows:

Brian Stokes Mitchell - April 4, 2022 at 8pm

Vanessa Williams - June 20, 2022, 2022 at 8pm

Jane Krakowski - September 12, 2022 at 8pm

"In today's climate, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our audience and performers," said The Town Hall's artistic director Melay Araya. "We are hopeful that moving these concerts will allow more time for the crisis to get under control."

Ticket holders for Vanessa Williams and Jane Krakowski's original dates will be contacted individually regarding refunds and exchanges.

This series is raising funds for Sandy Hook Promise. For more information, please visit: www.SandyHookPromise.org

Ticket prices are: $67 - $87 and premium seating is available.

For tickets and information, please visit www.thetownhall.org or call (212) 997-6661.

Seth Rudetsky's Broadway is part of The Town Hall's presenting season.