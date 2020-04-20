New Dance Alliance Presents Performance Mix Festival #34: REMOTELY YOURS
Performance Mix Festival #34: Remotely Yours is a reimagined stay-at-home festival featuring 30 artists May 4 through May 31, 2020. While the live weeklong festival of experimental dance and performance has been canceled, New Dance Alliance (NDA) will honor the festival artists during this monthlong digital initiative by spotlighting a different artist each day on its website and social media platforms. Artists will have creative control over their biography pages, allowing them to upload and present work in all artistic mediums (photos, videos, livestreams, crafts, etc.).
New Dance Alliance is committed to supporting and promoting the work of festival artists during this challenging time. Artists will receive an honorarium for the Remotely Yours project and when it becomes safe to return to in-person rehearsals, NDA will provide each artist with complimentary rehearsal space, per their contract. In addition, Remotely Yours artists will be given priority for NDA's next LiftOff Creative and Project Development Residency. This opportunity offers nine artists 40 hours of rehearsal space, creative development, and feedback sessions. The LiftOff artists will also be invited to present their work in the Performance Mix 35th Anniversary Festival in June 2021.
Performance Mix Festival #34: Remotely Yours Lineup
Week One
May 4: NOT for reTALE | Emily Smith
May 5: Maya Orchin
May 6: Marion Spencer
May 7: Juli Brandano
May 8: Nate Yaffe
May 9 Nami Yamamoto
May 10: Emily LaRochelle & Sarazina Joy Stein
Week Two
May 11: Birgit Larson
May 12: Racoco
May 13: Julia Antinozzi
May 14: Kameron Chatman
May 15: Annie Heath
May 16: MOLLY&NOLA
May 17: Remi Harris + Mark Schmidt
Week Three
May 18: Degenerate Art Ensemble
May 19: MAYDAY
May 20: Diana Crum and Dancers
May 21: Bob Eisen
May 22: Cynthia McLaughlin and Company
May 23: Hanna Satterlee
May 24: Camilo Godoy
Week Four
May 25: Anh Vo
May 26: Karen Bernard
May 27: Tanja London alias qualia-c
May 28: Liberty Styles & Friends
May 29: Sarah Toumani Dance Co.
May 30: Krista DeNio and Debra Disbrow
May 31: Kyla Kegler
Schedule subject to change. Check website for updates.
