New Chamber Ballet to Present AZALEA – FIVE BALLETS BY MIRO MAGLOIRE At Mark Morris Dance Center

Miro Magloire’s New Chamber Ballet will present Azalea – Five Ballets by Miro Magloire, featuring five works created between 2022 and 2025, including one world premiere.

Performed in Magloire’s signature in-the-round staging, where the audience surrounds the dancers on all sides, the evening showcases New Chamber Ballet’s all-female ensemble — Anabel Alpert, Megan Foley, Nicole McGinnis, Amber Neff, Rachele Perla, and Kayla Schmitt — with live accompaniment by violinist Madeline Hocking and pianist Melody Fader.

About the Program

Azalea offers an overview of five years of collaboration between Magloire and emerging composers through the Composition for Dance Prize, presented by New Chamber Ballet in partnership with the Manhattan School of Music. Each work pairs contemporary choreography with a newly commissioned score, highlighting the dialogue between music and movement that defines Magloire’s minimalist, intimate aesthetic.

The world premiere of Undercurrent, with a score by Didi Gu, anchors the evening. The Chinese-American composer — a PhD candidate at the University of Florida — wrote the piece for violin and piano, continuing Magloire’s exploration of musical texture and spatial design.

Also featured is Fog, premiered earlier this year, with music by Hyesun Sun Lee, which playfully blurs the boundaries between musician and dancer. Vox, a collaboration with Elizabeth Gartman, draws inspiration from vocal mechanics to create a kinetic interplay between sound and silence.

From 2023, The Distance Between Bones, set to music by Ya-Lan Chan, is a bold duet praised by ICareIfYouListen for its “searingly exquisite representation of the work’s title” and the dancers’ “utter strength, teamwork, and grace.” The program concludes with Azalea (2022), a kaleidoscopic quintet set to a score by Wong Foo Jeng, exploring relationships between action, space, and time.

Performance Details

Performances take place Friday and Saturday, November 21–22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mark Morris Dance Center (3 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn). Tickets are $42 and available at ncb-azalea-2025.eventbrite.com.