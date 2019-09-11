Neil Patrick Harris to Star in Lythgoe Panto in Pasadena
Lythgoe Family Panto (LFP) in association with the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, announces Jared Gertner (Broadway's The Book of Mormon) as Muddles, Garrett Clayton (Teen Beach Movie, Teen Beach 2, Hairspray Live!) as The Huntsman, and Tony Award Winner Neil Patrick Harris as The On Screen Magic Mirror in their ten- year anniversary production featuring new songs and script of A SNOW WHITE CHRISTMAS playing a strictly limited engagement from December 13 through December 22.
The production will be directed by Bonnie Lythgoe and choreographed by Napoleon and Tabitha D'umo (NappyTabs), with book by Kris Lythgoe. Casting is by executive producer Becky Lythgoe. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.
In addition, Adult Open Call auditions for A SNOW WHITE CHRISTMAS will be held September 17 and Kids Open Call auditions will be held September 22 at Pasadena Civic Auditorium. For further info visit www.americanpanto.com
An updated version of the classic fairy tale, Princess Snow White joins forces with the Seven Dwarves to defeat her wicked aunt, the Queen. In the style of British Panto, audiences are encouraged to interact, booing the baddies and cheering for the hero. A SNOW WHITE CHRISTMAS features family-friendly magic, with a comedic twist, dancing (with "So You Think You Can Dance" alumni), contemporary music and more.
Napoleon and Tabitha D'umo return to choreograph the Panto in Pasadena this Christmas. They are currently working on NBC's World of Dance and the Jennifer Lopez Tour. Expect to see more amazing dance routines and high energy moves!
"To celebrate our ten year anniversary we are rewriting and retelling our original Panto that started it all, and we know Pasadena is in for another great family show. It's the Fun Family Musical!" said Kris Lythgoe.
There will also be a special student matinee on Friday December 13, 2019 at 11:00am, servicing over 2,000 Title One school children who will be introduced to the magic of live theatre for the very first time.
Tickets start at $28 and can be purchased online at www.thepasadenacivic.com or by calling the box office at 626-449-7360. Golden Tickets, which allow the ticket holder (children ages 4 - 12 only) a special on-stage experience during the production, are available for an additional $85.00 each. This will be the eighth holiday season of Lythgoe Family Panto in Pasadena, and the third at the Pasadena Civic.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
