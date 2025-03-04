Neil Patrick Harris To Guest Star in DEXTER: RESURRECTION Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dexter: Resurrection has recruited a Tony-Award winner to guest star on an episode of the Showtime original series. Neil Patrick Harris is set to appear on the series, which is a follow-up to Dexter: New Blood, itself a spin-off of the original series. Harris will appear in the role of Lowell.

Production for Dexter: Resurrection kicked off in January 2025 in New York and the series is set to launch in the summer of 2025 on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. The new original drama series stars SAG and Golden Globe® winner Michael C. Hall (DEXTER, Six Feet Under) in the titular role of Dexter Morgan.

In addition to Hall, Dexter: Resurrection will also star Uma Thurman as Charley, David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista, Jack Alcott as Dexter’s son Harrison Morgan, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace, Dominic Fumusa as Detective Melvin Oliva, Emilia Suárez as Elsa Rivera, with James Remar as Dexter’s father Harry Morgan and Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater. Krysten Ritter is also set to guest star.

Most recently, Dexter: Original Sin, a prequel series that follows Dexter (played by Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to serial killer, debuted last year and became the most streamed global original series for SHOWTIME® in ten years. The season finale aired in February and scored 2.68 million global viewers, marking it the most streamed episode of the season. The series is available to watch now on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME delivered over 15 million owned engagements across social during its season run.

Neil Patrick Harris won a Tony Award for his performance as the title role in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. His other Broadway credits include Proof, Cabaret, and Assassins. Onscreen, he has been seen in Doogie Howser, M.D., How I Met Your Mother and A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Photo Credit: Mark Veltman