National Touring Production of Hit Animated Film TROLLS to Debut in November

DreamWorks, Universal Pictures and VStar Entertainment Group (VStar), part of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, today announced Trolls LIVE!, the first original touring production starring beloved characters, Poppy, Branch and all the Trolls friends from Dreamworks Animation's 2016 blockbuster Trolls. Exclusive ticket presale opportunities will be available to members of the Trolls LIVE! fan club, Trolls Hair Mail, beginning Wednesday, April 24th, and tickets will be available to the general public beginning Friday, May 3rd.

Audiences can sign up now for Trolls Hair Mail at www.TrollsLIVE.com, where they will have access to exclusive tour updates and ticket notifications for each city. The tour will begin in November 2019 and, in its first year alone, will visit 60-plus major cities.

Trolls LIVE! marks the debut of Trolls characters and their colorful, adventurous world to the stage in venues across the country. Following the worldwide box-office success of the 2016 blockbuster, Trolls has continued its franchise success with a series of brand extensions, including an upcoming feature film, Trolls World Tour, in theaters Spring 2020, as well as the Netflix original series, DreamWorks Trolls: The Beat Goes On!. The new production adds breadth to VStar's existing location-based portfolio of tours and live experiences, and creates a new extension of the DreamWorks Trolls brand. VStar is presenting Trolls LIVE! under license from Dreamworks Animation.

"We look forward to bringing this beloved franchise to life across the globe," said Eric Grilly, CEO, VStar Entertainment Group. "Our venue partners are particularly enthusiastic about Trolls LIVE! as it delivers fresh new content, incorporates familiar music and immerses families into the lives of their favorite characters. Fans of all ages will delight in the singing, dancing and glitter-filled celebration that only the Trolls can bring."

Trolls LIVE! follows Poppy and Branch through an original storyline as they enlist the help of their friends Biggie and Mr. Dinkles, Satin and Chenille, Cooper, Cloud Guy, Smidge, Guy Diamond and Fuzzbert. THE JOURNEY begins when the Trolls beloved tradition of Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing that the only way to save it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show! The world of the Trolls comes alive in this totally interactive, story-rich musical celebration of everything the Trolls love - singing, dancing, rainbows, glitter and plenty of hugs. The extravaganza utilizes the latest in scenic projection, puppetry, media technology and features a host of special effects and interactive surprises. Trolls LIVE! includes two acts with an intermission and will enchant both children and adults with its popular Trolls show-stopping songs, as well as introduce audiences to all-new electrifying Trolls music and choreography.





Related Articles