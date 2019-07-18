National Theatre Live to Broadcast Phoebe Waller-Bridge's FLEABAG

National Theatre Live will broadcast the award-winning, one-woman show Fleabag, that inspired the BBC's hit TV series, live to cinemas from London's West End on September 12.

Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve) and directed by Vicky Jones, Fleabag is a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life.

Fleabag may seem oversexed, emotionally unfiltered and self-obsessed, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig café struggling to keep afloat, Fleabag suddenly finds herself with nothing to lose.

Fleabag played to sold-out audiences in New York and London and now it will be broadcast live to a cinema near you. Tickets will go on-sale soon.

