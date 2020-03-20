National Alliance for Musical Theatre Announces 15-Minute Musical Challenge

National Alliance for Musical Theatre has announced the NAMT 15-Minute Musical Challenge with the support of the Alhadeff Family Charitable Foundation.

In all times, but especially during challenging times, NAMT believes that musical theatre has the power to elevate the human experience and uplift each other.

Most of us will spend more time at home in the coming weeks, and NAMT knows that the current health crisis is taking a major emotional and financial toll. NAMT hopes to offer a bit of an inspired incentive by inviting the public to use this socially distanced time as an opportunity for musical theatre creativity.

NAMT is calling for submissions of 15 minutes of brand-new material by May 15, 2020. This can be a complete, 15-minute musical or 15 minutes of a new full-length project. While NAMT recognizes the current crisis will be on our collective minds, this is a call for musicals about absolutely anything and everything. Whatever idea has been percolating...now's the time! Submitted musicals must be written after March 19, 2020 to be eligible. Winning submissions will receive a cash prize, through the generous and enthusiastic support of the Alhadeff Family Charitable Foundation.

To submit, visit the NAMT website at www.namt.org/15-minute-musical-challenge. The application will ask for:

Basic information about the writer(s)

A PDF of the material

2-3 demos (demos should be composer demos, recorded simply on a phone or computer)

Other information:

This will be a blind review process and the script and demos should not include writer information

One submission per writer

All writers are eligible to submit (US and International)

Digital submissions only

This is for brand-new work only, written after March 19, 2020

Questions can be emailed to ciera@namt.org. For more information and a link to the application visit www.namt.org/15-minute-musical-challenge.





