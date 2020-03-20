National Alliance for Musical Theatre Announces 15-Minute Musical Challenge
National Alliance for Musical Theatre has announced the NAMT 15-Minute Musical Challenge with the support of the Alhadeff Family Charitable Foundation.
In all times, but especially during challenging times, NAMT believes that musical theatre has the power to elevate the human experience and uplift each other.
Most of us will spend more time at home in the coming weeks, and NAMT knows that the current health crisis is taking a major emotional and financial toll. NAMT hopes to offer a bit of an inspired incentive by inviting the public to use this socially distanced time as an opportunity for musical theatre creativity.
NAMT is calling for submissions of 15 minutes of brand-new material by May 15, 2020. This can be a complete, 15-minute musical or 15 minutes of a new full-length project. While NAMT recognizes the current crisis will be on our collective minds, this is a call for musicals about absolutely anything and everything. Whatever idea has been percolating...now's the time! Submitted musicals must be written after March 19, 2020 to be eligible. Winning submissions will receive a cash prize, through the generous and enthusiastic support of the Alhadeff Family Charitable Foundation.
To submit, visit the NAMT website at www.namt.org/15-minute-musical-challenge. The application will ask for:
Basic information about the writer(s)
A PDF of the material
2-3 demos (demos should be composer demos, recorded simply on a phone or computer)
Other information:
This will be a blind review process and the script and demos should not include writer information
One submission per writer
All writers are eligible to submit (US and International)
Digital submissions only
This is for brand-new work only, written after March 19, 2020
Questions can be emailed to ciera@namt.org. For more information and a link to the application visit www.namt.org/15-minute-musical-challenge.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Are you already itching to get your dancing feet moving again? Debbie Allen wants to help! The dance legend just posted on Twitter that she will offer... (read more)
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber Play 'All I Ask of You' During Self-Isolation
Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter today to bring music to us all in a time of social distancing and self isolation. Yesterday he asked his Twitter f... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Accepts Andrew Lloyd Webber's Play-Off Challenge With JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tune
This afternoon, Andrew Lloyd Webber challenged Lin-Manuel Miranda to a play off! Challenge accepted.... (read more)
CATS Film Releases on Digital Today, March 17
The Cats film is now available on digital platforms as of today, March 17.... (read more)
Seth Rogen Live-Tweets Reactions to CATS Film While 'Pretty Stoned'
Seth Rogen took to Twitter last night, in honor of the Cats film being released digitally, to live-tweet his reactions to the film while stoned.... (read more)
What Are the Most Popular Streams on BroadwayHD During the Shutdown So Far?
BroadwayHD is the premiere streaming service for theater lovers everywhere! With all your favorite shows available anytime. ... (read more)