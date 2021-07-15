Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces Lineup for The Bridge Classes, July 19-22

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company announces The Bridge virtual dance institute of boundary-breaking dance experiences free one-hour company class on Zoom open to all dancers at an Intermediate to Advanced Level July 19-July 22, 2021. Interested dancers can join the class by registering on Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company's website: https://www.nainichen.org/thebridge.

The Bridge Class schedule are as follows:

Week of 7/19/2021

Monday Yuka Notsuka (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am

Tuesday Rio Kikuchi (GyroKinesis) at 11am

Wednesday Nai-Ni Chen (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am

Thursday Eunkyung Kim (Contemporary Ballet) at 11am

Tap into the creative energy of the universe through Kinetic Spiral. Nai-Ni Chen's signature technique is based on the principle of ever-changing universal forces of Yin and Yang. Dance phrases from Nai-Ni Chen's repertory will be taught.

Gyrokinesis is slow, fluid, exercise practice based on the natural elements of spinal movement. By gently working the joints and muscles through rhythmic and undulating movements coupled with calming breathing patterns, the exercises stimulates the body's internal organs while corresponding breathing patterns stimulate the nervous system, open up energy pathways, and oxygenate the blood.

In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. The Institute's aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transform the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces.

As a virtual dance institute, The Bridge will invite world renowned as well as up and coming dancers and choreographer to come to guest teach the class. Advanced/Intermediate level professional or pre-professional dancers who are looking to explore beyond their own boundaries and looking for new dance experiences are encouraged to participate. The core program is based on Nai-Ni Chen's Kinetic Spiral, which is a cross-cultural dance vocabulary that integrates the Chinese martial arts philosophy in TaiChi with contemporary dance practices she studied in America. Guest artists will cover a wide range of folk and classical dance styles.

The Bridge will hold classes Monday-Thursday for the remainder of the summer due to the schedules of teachers and participants.

In this trying time of change and uncertainty, the arts is a source of healing and unity, we would like to encourage everyone to support dance as dance is an essential medicine for the society to recover from the pandemic that has caused injury to our bodies and our hearts. Support for The Bridge can be sent through https://nainichen.org/donate.

About the Artists

Eun-Kyung Chung holds a BFA and an MA in Dance from Ehwa University om Seoul. Mrs. Chung is an ABT Certified Teacher, and a certified Gyrotonic and Gyrokinesis trainer. Ms. Chung was a principal dancer at Seoul Ballet Theatre. She moved to Germany in 2010 and joined Mainfranken Theater Würzburg and Landestheater Coburg as a principal dancer and choreographer. Ms. Chung moved to the United States in 2016 and worked with Charlottesville Ballet Company, Traverse City Dance Project, Neglia Ballet, and TAKE Dance. She is currently a visiting professor at Randolph College, an adjunct faculty at Western Michigan University, and faculty at Ballet Kalamazoo.

Born in Tokyo,Japan. At age of 3, Rio Kikuchi began ballet training at Studio Benus in Japan and later she was introduced to Tap and Jazz. She took Summer Intensive at Kirov Academy of Ballet of Washington DC in 2015. She also studied Ballet technic and Point work privately with Luis Villanueva. In 2017, Rio moved to New York and was offered Scholarship to study at The School of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. In addition, she received Scholarship at Alonzo King Lines Ballet Summer Program in 2019. She has performed with Alvin Ailey Dance Theater at New York City Center in 2018. A member of the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company, Rio is also a certified Gyrokinesis instructor.

Yuka Notsuka was born in Fukuoka, Japan, is a member of the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company. She began her Ballet training in her hometown at age four. Later she broadened her training to include Jazz and Tap. Later Yuka moved to New York City to further pursue her career as a dancer. In 2015 she entered the Ailey School as a scholarship student. She performed in Ailey Spirit Gala Concert at Lincoln Center choreographed by Tracy Inman (Co-Director, The Ailey School) and Robert Battle (Artistic director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater). Yuka joined the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company in 2017. She also has been in training and served as Teaching Assistant at the Luigi Jazz Dance Center under Francis J. Roach.