Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces 1/18-1/22 Schedule for The Bridge
Programming features Yuka Notsuka, Akiha Chetan, and Greta Campo.
In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. The Institute's aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transform the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces. Interested dancers can join the class by registering on Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company's website: http://nainichen.org/company-class.
As a virtual dance institute, The Bridge will invite world renowned as well as up and coming dancers and choreographer to come to guest teach the class. Advanced/Intermediate level professional or pre-professional dancers who are looking to explore beyond their own boundaries and looking for new dance experiences are encouraged to participate. The core program is based on Nai-Ni Chen's Kinetic Spiral, which is a cross-cultural dance vocabulary that integrates the Chinese martial arts philosophy in TaiChi with contemporary dance practices she studied in America. Guest artists will cover a wide range of folk and classical dance styles.
The Bridge Class schedule are as follows:
Week of 1/18/2021
Monday Yuka Notsuka (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am
Tuesday Akiha Chetan (Classical Indian Dance) at 11am
Wednesday Greta Campo (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am
Thursday Akiha Chetan (Classical Indian Dance) at 11am
Friday Greta Campo (Kinetic Spiral) at 11am
About Nai-Ni Chen's Kinetic Spiral
Tap into the creative energy of the universe through Kinetic Spiral. Nai-Ni Chen's signature technique is based on the principle of ever-changing universal forces of Yin and Yang. Dance phrases from Nai-Ni Chen's repertory will be taught.
About Akiha Chetan and Classical Indian Dance
Join Curu Smt. Akhila Chetan on an exploration of the Bharathanatyam, one of the most important classical dance forms of India.
In this trying time of change and uncertainty, the arts is a source of healing and unity, we would like to encourage everyone to support dance as dance is an essential medicine for the society to recover from the pandemic that has caused injury to our bodies and our hearts. Support for The Bridge can be sent through https://nainichen.org/donate.
