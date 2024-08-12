NYTB to Release Single From GHOST IN THE MACHINE Featuring Eddie Noel Rodríguez

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As part of Theatre Barn Records, New York Theatre Barn will release the second single of the New Musicals Mixtape on August 16th, 2023.

The compilation album features explosive singles from original culture-shifting musicals in development and is available wherever you stream music. Click here to pre-order the single.

Performed by Eddie Noel Rodríguez (Hadestown, On Your Feet), the second single on the New Musicals Mixtape album will be “Here With You” from Ghost in the Machine. Featured in Barn on Fire, the company's summer residency on Fire Island, Janine Robledo's original musical set in futuristic Argentina centers Cynthia, an invention of Artificial Intelligence who frees herself from the psychological imprisonment of her creator and ponders the creation of her own invention. The Mixtape is produced by Héctor Flores Jr., Joe Barros, and Kate Trammell for Theatre Barn Records.

Last year, Theatre Barn Records released the single “Nothing Like the Girls at Home” from The Belle of Tombstone, featuring Nasia Thomas (Six). Following the untold story of the Jewish wife of Wyatt Earp and the women of the American West, the original musical, performed by a cast of all-women, is written by Michele Brourman, Sheilah Rae, and Thomas Edward West.

New York Theatre Barn is dedicated to releasing EP's and concept albums of new musicals in development with Theatre Barn Records. Releases include Xena: Warrior Musical, Sueños: Our American Musical EP, Freedom Riders: The Civil Rights Musical, and the song cycle Seasons. This project is supported in part by the Innovation & Exploration Fund, a program of National Alliance for Musical Theatre, with funding from Starhawk Productions and the Capdevilla Gillespie Foundation - www.namt.org.