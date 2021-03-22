Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NYPhil+ Expands to Full Suite of Apps

New content continues to be added monthly. Subscriptions to NYPhil+ are $4.99 / month or $50 / year.

Mar. 22, 2021  
NYPhil+ - the New York Philharmonic's new on-demand streaming service, launched in February - is now available on a full suite of apps. Now NYPhil+ subscribers can view the platform's 50+ hours of the Orchestra's performances on televisions, computers, and mobile devices through iOS (iPhone, iPad, AppleTV), Android and Android TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

The performances currently available include two newly recorded concerts: one conducted by David Robertson and featuring pianist Emanuel Ax (available through May 8), the other led by Tito Muñoz, in his Philharmonic debut, with pianist Aaron Diehl (available through June 6).

New content continues to be added monthly. Subscriptions to NYPhil+ are $4.99 / month or $50 / year.


