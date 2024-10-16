NYPL to Present CELEBRATING AAPI BROADWAY STORIES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Library for the Performing Arts hosts Celebrating AAPI Broadway Stories 1951-1991, an evening performance and discussion spotlighting Asian American and Pacific Islander actors. Lainie Sakakura, who conceived and directs the event, speaks with Tony recipient Baayork Lee, Thom Sesma, Finis Jhung, Jason Ma, and others. Also honoring actor Alvin Ing (Pacific Overtures) and air clips from an interview with Patrick Adiarte (Flower Drum Song) & Shirlee Kong, filmed especially for the event. The panel will share stories of these theater stars' experience as AAPI artists on Broadway between 1951 to 1991, and how they continue to create space for future generations. The event includes live vocal performances and archival footage from the Billy Rose Theatre Division collection at the Library.

Event Details

6pm Monday, October 21 (approx 90 minutes)

New York Public Library for the Performing Arts -Bruno Walter Auditorium 111 Amsterdam Ave (W.64th St and W.65th St.) New York, NY 10023

Register for free tickets https://www.eventbrite.com/e/celebrating-aapi-broadway-stories-from-1950-1990-tickets-991205792207?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl