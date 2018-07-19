NYMF Concert Series Includes Ariana DeBose, Lesli Margherita, Lauren Pritchard and More

The New York Musical Festival (NYMF) announces the performer and composer lineup for two of their concert events: Intersecting Chords and How The Light Gets In.

Intersecting Chords is NYMF's concert series celebrating female-identified, queer, and trans artists who are changing the landscape of musical theater. Formerly known as Women of Note, these two separate concert line-ups are now more inclusive than ever before. Intersecting Chords is directed by Shelley Butler, with music direction by Kristen L. Rosenfeld, and is line-produced by Maggie Snyder and stage managed by Katie Kavett. Intersecting Chords will take place on Monday, July 23rd at 6:30pm and 9:30pm at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave, inside YOTEL).



6:30 CONCERT LINE-UP:

Performers include Marinda Anderson, Stasi Berezovskaya, Starr Busby, Marisa Clementi-Thomas, Tsebiyah Mishael Derry, Anna Ebbeson, Alaina Ferris, Danyel Fulton, Felipe Joglar, Emily Kaczmarek, Lacy Rose, Amanda Savan, Jessie Shelton, Shayna Small, Natalie Walker, Andreas Wyder, Esco Jouley, Allison Linker, Jon Viktor Corpuz, Melissa Li, Bre Jackson, Janelle McDermoth, Janet Noh, Troy Anthony Burton, Jesse Carrey-Beaver, Makayla Benedict, and Chance Byrd.



With songs by Preston Allen, Britt Bonney, Kirsten Childs, Heather Christian, Carmel Dean, Anna K. Jacobs, Sukari Jones & Troy Anthony, Melissa Li & Kit Yan, Janet Noh, Jeanna Philips, Zoe Sarnak, Rona Siddiqui, and Ellen Winter.

9:30 CONCERT LINE-UP:



Performers include Julie Abueva , Simone Allen, Izzy Castaldi, Ariana DeBose, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Laurel Harris, Lauren Marcus, Hana Slevin, Lesli Margherita, Samantha Massell, Helen Park, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, Ed Rosini, Jason Weisinger, Jordan Tyson, Sylver Wallace, Victoria Rigby, Lauren Pritchard, Kuhoo Verma, Sarah Bockel, and Ashley Perez Flanagan.



With songs by Simone Allen, Abigail Nessen & Shaun Bengson (The Bengsons), Ty Defoe & Tidtaya Sinutoke, Kate Douglas, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Jenny Giering, Amanda Green, Jacob Jarrett, Dana Levinson, Lauren Marcus, Marisa Michaelson, Helen Park, Lauren Pritchard, and Shaina Taub.

Ensemble singers will include Mark Andrew Garner, Jordan Pesci-Smith, Esco Jouley, Andreas Wyder and Madison Moran.

Back for the second year, How The Light Gets In is a new concert presentation of micro-musicals - 30 minutes or less - inspired by relevant textual and visual prompts.How The Light Gets In will take place on Monday, July 30rd at 7:30pm at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave, inside YOTEL).

Commissioned by NYMF with support from The ASCAP Foundation, the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, and Jan Brandt, the program was designed to create more space for arts-based civic engagement in our Festival. 2018 will also introduce a new space residency partnership with Theatre Row.

Directed by Jonathan McCrory (National Black Theatre), co-curated by Zhailon Levingston (Broadway Advocacy Coalition), and stage managed by Belynda Hardin. participating artists include: Diana Oh (my lingerie play, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater); Aya Aziz (Eh Dah? Questions for My Father, NYMF 2016); and Maggie-Kate Coleman & Erato A. Kremmyda (2017 Jonathan Larson Grant recipients).

This year, the visual prompt is Amy Sherald's portrait, titled Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama. The textual prompt is from Henry Clay: "The Constitution of the United States was made not merely for the generation that then existed, but for posterity - unlimited, undefined, endless, perpetual posterity."

The line-up for the evening is as follows:

25 Years

Created by Aya Aziz

Music Direction by Rick Rea

Featuring Shawn Randall and Aya Aziz

We Will Not Be Silent/Sophie Scholl Project

Created by Maggie-Kate Coleman and Erato A. Kremmyda

Music Direction by James Rushin

Featuring Angel Lin, Marielle Issa, Jesse Carrey-Beaver and Gilbert Bailey

24 Hour Punk

Created and Performed by Diana Oh with Matt Park

Individual tickets for 2018 NYMF are on sale online for $29.50. A "double feature" ticket, for those looking to attend both the 6:30pm and 9:30pm Intersecting Chordsconcert, is available for $45. NYMF Passes are also on sale and offer discounted tickets, early ticket booking, and priority seating. Visit nymf.org/tickets for more information.

For a full list of productions, readings, events, and concerts, visit NYMF.org.

