NYFA, DCLA Artist Grantee Stewart Presents THE NEW YORK SPIRIT At Bruno Walter Auditorium

Singer Jenny Lynn Stewart, a New York City-based artist that received funding from the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York CityDepartment of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment as well as Queens Theatre, in 2021, is returning to the stage for a free event.

Stewart was recognized for The New York Spirit, and will bring a musical performance to Lincoln Center's New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Bruno Walter Auditorium, in Manhattan on Saturday, April 30, 2 p.m. The venue is located at 40 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, N.Y., 10023. Patrons are asked to register for the free event via eventbrite here.

The New York Spirit is a musical program of uplifting and inspiring songs targeted for the 55+ senior audience. The program includes such popular songs as "I'll Take Manhattan", "On the Sunny Side of the Street" and many other show stoppers including an audience sing-along of "New York, New York." Success stories will be shared with the audience intended to lift their spirits and inspire them for their lives going forward. Stewart will be accompanied by Matthew Martin Ward (piano) and Ritt Henn (bass). The performance is directed by Ira Siff.

City Artist Corps Grants was launched in June 2021 by NYFA and DCLA with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment as well as Queens Theatre. The program is funded by the $25 million New York City Artist Corps recovery initiative announced by Mayor de Blasio and DCLA earlier this year. The grants are intended to support NYC-based working artists who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. It is strongly recommended that a portion of the grant be used to support artist fees, both for the applying artist and any other artist that are engaged to support the project.