NYC Cultural Affairs Commissioner Casals and City Officials Attend City Artist Corps Showcases This Week

With the culmination of the $25 million City Artist Corps program this week, several City Artist Corps Showcases will host City officials including Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) Commissioner Gonzalo Casals, Senior Advisor for Recovery Lorraine Grillo, Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) Chair and Commissioner Annabel Palma, and Young Men's Initiative (YMI) Executive Director Jordan Stockdale.

On Wednesday, October 27, 7PM at LaGuardia Performing Arts Center, CCHR Commissioner Annabel Palma will attend a performance of Memorial, a play written by City Artist Corps members Arianna Gayle Stucki and Adam Ashraf Elsayigh that engages with themes of migration, Islamophobia, and more while chronicling the experience of survivors of the 2019 mosque shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand.

On Thursday, October 28, 11AM at Chelsea Market, Recovery Senior Advisor Grillo, DCLA Commissioner Casals, and YMI Executive Director Stockdale will visit the Street Lab Showcase to participate in the interactive "I *HEART* NYC!" art installation by City Artist Corps member Roland de Fries, inspired by the City's resurgence after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later on Thursday, October 28, 6:30PM at The Clemente, DCLA Commissioner Casals will attend The Clemente's City Artist Corps Showcase. The Clemente is host to a number of exhibitions supported by City Artist Corps, with two live engagements happening this evening: FinTech for the Precariat, a virtual world installation; and DanzaNova, a virtuoso world quintet that explores and re-imagines music originating from the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and The Americas.

Since July 2021, thousands of local artists have been supported through the New York City Artist Corps. The program was created by Mayor de Blasio this spring as a way of providing relief to the city's hard-hit arts community while bringing a diverse range of free cultural programming to all New Yorkers. Through the end of October, City Artist Corps members will continue to present workshops, performances, installations, murals, and many more programs in every borough-free and open to all New Yorkers.

Wednesday, October 27, 7:00PM

LaGuardia Performing Arts Center

31-10 Thomson Ave

Long Island City, NY 11101

On-Site Contact: Elizabeth Streich, estreich@lagcc.cuny.edu, (347) 229-8674

Thursday, October 28, 11:00AM

Chelsea Market

88 10th Ave

New York, NY 10011

On-Site Contact: Nicole Chin-Lyn, nchinlyn@covidrecovery.nyc.gov, 646-799-3032

Thursday, October 28, 6:30PM

The Clemente

107 Suffolk St, New York, NY 10002

On-Site Contact: Andrea Gordillo, andrea@theclementecenter.org, 646-421-9025

Tickets and/or RSVPs may be required for attendance at City Artist Corps Showcase events. Members of the public should visit each host site's relevant webpage for details and information on admissions policies.