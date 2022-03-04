NYC Master Chorale Presents WHAT SWEETER MUSIC

Join the New York City Master Chorale for our first live performance in over two years - our upcoming concert What Sweeter Music on Sunday, March 27 at 4 p.m. at Saint Ignatius of Antioch at 552 West End Avenue in Manhattan. This program was originally scheduled for December and postponed due to the omicron surge.

The program includes pieces by Josef Rheinberger, Francis Poulenc, Richard Rodney Bennett, and Jacob Clemens non Papa.

Use discount code BWW15 for $15 tickets for adults. This is also a family-friendly concert and tickets are FREE for all kids under 18 (just email info@nycmasterchorale.org to register for youth seats).

Click here for tickets and more information!