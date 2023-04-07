NYC Department Of Cultural Affairs Launches Cultural Development Fund Application For Fiscal Year 2024

The NYC Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) has launched the application for the Fiscal Year 2024 Cultural Development Fund (CDF), inviting eligible cultural nonprofits from across the five boroughs to apply for City funds in support of public-oriented cultural programming. The annual CDF grant process represents the broadest reach of City support for the cultural community, encompassing all creative disciplines, audiences, and geographies of New York. At the same time, DCLA is seeking members of the cultural community to serve as CDF panelists, bringing their expertise and perspectives to review the hundreds of applications anticipated by the May 9 deadline.

"Music, culture, and art are at the heart and soul of our city, and contribute to making New York the greatest city in the world," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. "I am proud to announce the launch of this year's Cultural Development Fund, which not only highlights this administration's commitment to cultural institutions, but will help bring unique cultures to New Yorkers' neighborhoods."

"The Adams administration celebrates the critical role that arts and culture play in the health and vibrancy of our neighborhoods," said Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer. "Culture puts people to work and brings New Yorkers together. We encourage our cultural partners across the city to consider applying to the Cultural Development Fund this year so we can continue to support the essential work you do for all New Yorkers."

"Cultural groups are the bedrock of our communities and the engine of our economy, and we're proud of our investments in this essential part of New York City," said Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo. "We encourage cultural nonprofits across the five boroughs to apply for the Cultural Development Fund, a critical source of support for public arts and culture programming in every corner of our city. When I founded a cultural nonprofit, our first DCLA grant was a game changer, and we want to make sure cultural groups across New York to have access to this same extraordinary support."

"The Cultural Development Fund is a shining example of the effective investment of public funding into arts and culture," said Chi Ossé, Chair of the New York City Council Committee on Cultural Affairs. "I encourage all eligible organizations to apply, and look forward to seeing their programs help neighborhoods across the five boroughs to flourish."

In the current fiscal year, 1,070 cultural groups are receiving support through the CDF, following the return of the CDF panel review process last year, which had been suspended during the pandemic. The FY23 CDF cycle saw the implementation of new, pilot reforms intended to reduce bias and foster greater equity in this crucial source of public funding. The first year of reforms saw increased grant awards for 73% of grantees, more funding for the smallest organizations, and more support for organizations led by and serving people of color.

For the FY24 grant cycle, organizations interested in applying should visit DCLA's website. This year's application process will feature new, more user-friendly upgrades to simplify and streamline the CDF application for all users, a critical part of the reforms' efforts to lower barriers for applicants. Individuals interested in serving as CDF panelists should complete a submission form. For FY24, the panels will be hosted virtually and panelists will receive a $480 stipend. As another critical component of the ongoing equity reforms, DCLA is seeking to recruit panelists who reflect the full breadth of NYC's diversity and will bring their experiences and perspectives to the CDF application review process.