NY Irish Center Hosts QUEENS IRISH HERITAGE FESTIVAL At Culture Lab LIC In June

The NY Irish Center will present five continuous hours of music and dance set against the backdrop of Queens at the fourth annual “Queens Irish Heritage Festival” on Saturday June 14, from 4pm to 9pm.

The free outdoor concert event, which celebrates the interconnections of New York's Irish community and numerous other communities, takes place at Culture Lab LIC, 5-25 46th Avenue, in Long Island City, and is co-presented by Culture Lab LIC and McManus Irish Dance. For information visit www.NewYorkIrishCenter.org

Among the featured performers (list in formation) are the groundbreaking folk-contemporary dance combo JigGiG (with former Riverdance principals Brandon Asazawa, Andy O'Reilly and Belle Brenton); sean-nós singing sensation Madelyn Monaghan; violin virtuoso Gregory Harrington; folk balladeer Allen Gogarty; folk legend Donie Carroll; Cillian Vallely from Lunasa; Broadway's Tim Connell, and the singer-songwriter Niamh Hyland with Shu Sakae.

Among the dance groups are the gleefully exuberant folk dance and music youth corps of McManus Irish Dance, plus Darrah Carr Dance, and the Geraldine Murphy Dancers. And showcasing NYIC's current “Crossroads Concerts” series, in which Irish folk traditions blend with heritages from around the world, will be the world-class musicians Dylan James, Amos Gabia, Raymond Odai Laryea, Julian Bortey Kwandahor, and Colin Harte, who is the series' curator.

“On our 20th anniversary season we are especially honored to welcome friends from other communities in Queens.” says George C. Heslin, NYIC's executive director. “This year has been amazing since we have collaborated with artists of Puerto Rican, Indian/Desi, West African, Bulgarian and Brazilian decent. What a pleasure to count ourselves among the many vibrant immigrant communities that remind us every day that Queens is indeed the ‘world's borough!”

Edjo Wheeler, Culture Lab LIC's executive director, adds: “Hosting the NY Irish Center's Queens Irish Heritage Festival is a perfect reflection of our mission, celebrating culture, community, and collaboration.

The free fourth annual “Queens Irish Heritage Festival” is on Saturday June 14, from 2pm to 5pm, at Culture Hub LIC, 5-25 46th AVE, in Long Island City. www.culturelablic.org Food trucks are adjacent to performance area. Stop by any time between 4pm and 9pm… The closest subway is the 7 train Vernon Jackson stop.

The “Crossroads Concerts” Series curated by the ethnomusicologist, musician and educator Colin Harte, blends and juxtaposes Irish folk traditions with music from other cultures. Our next concerts in this 7-concert series are Thur May 29 (Irish and Brazilian Samba); Thur Jun 12 (Irish and Arab).

The Blarney Star Concert Series continues with another edition of the long-running folk music institution. On Fri June 20 we feature Liz Knowles and Kieran O'Hare of Open the Door for Three. (Knowles was the featured fiddler of Riverdance and was featured on the soundtrack of the film “Michael Collins.” O'Hare -- pipes, flute, tin whistle -- has the distinction of being the first American-born player of Irish music invited to perform in the annual “Ace and Deuce Piping” concert in Ireland.)

Culture Lab LIC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving as the arts and culture hub of Western Queens. We present local, national, and international work across all genres—while supporting New York artists and fellow nonprofits by providing space, resources, and a vibrant creative community. From a 12,000-square-foot converted warehouse -- home to two visual art galleries, an 80-seat theater, classroom space -- and a 20,000-square-foot outdoor venue, we also run a robust artist residency program and present year-round programming in visual arts, music, theater, and film. www.culturelablic.org

Founded in 2004 by the late Father Colm Campbell and Paddy Reilly, the NY Irish Center is a community hub for social enrichment and cultural programs, and is a favorite gateway into the busy New York cultural scene for numerous performers from the island of Ireland.

From its 80-seat storefront theater, The Reilly Room, over 100 cultural programs are presented every year. Signature events are the annual St Patrick's Day 6-hour cultural marathon, “40 Shades of Green;” the on-going Blarney Star traditional music concert series; this year's inaugural “Crossroads Concerts” series; the beloved Christmas concert, “NY Croons for Christmas,” and a Toy Drive with special appearances by a different celebrity Santa every year.

Among its community enrichment programs are its Wednesday Lunch Club -- one of the most popular active retirement gatherings in New York City -- and “The Story Continues” -- NYIC's quarterly LGBTQ+ networking event. NYIC also houses Solace House, a provider of free, confidential suicide prevention counseling available for anyone seeking help. George C. Heslin took over as executive director in the fall of 2020.

The New York Irish Center, 1040 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, is just seven minutes, and one stop, on the 7 train from Grand Central Station. For more info and queries call 718-482-0909 or e-mail info@NewYorkIrishCenter.org