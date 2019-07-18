NOSEDA Returns To Mostly Mozart Next Month
Gianandrea Noseda-Music Director of the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO)-will make his Wolf Trap debut leading the NSO at the Filene Center on July 26, 2019 conducting Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto with Ning Feng and Beethoven's Symphony No. 5. Noseda will then return to Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival conducting the festival orchestra in works by Beethoven and Schubert on August 2 and 3 at David Geffen Hall. In September 2019, Noseda will begin his tenure as founding music director of the inaugural Tsinandali Festival and Pan-Caucasian Youth Orchestra in the village of Tsinandali, Republic of Georgia, beginning with the festival's opening concert on September 8.
On Friday, July 26, 2019, Gianandrea Noseda will make his debut at Wolf Trap, conducting the NSO for the first time at its summer home. Noseda, who recently completed his second season as NSO's seventh Music Director, will conduct the orchestra in Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto with Ning Feng and Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 at the Filene Center, located within the Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts, the nation's only national park dedicated solely to the performing arts, in Vienna, Virginia.
Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival will welcome back Noseda for two concerts on August 2 and 3, 2019 at David Geffen Hall. Noseda will conduct the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra in Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4 with Pierre-Laurent Aimard and Schubert's Symphony No. 9, "Great." Noseda returns to New York following his most recent, critically-acclaimed performance with the NSO at Carnegie Hall conducting Liszt's Dante Symphony and Rossini's Stabat Mater on May 19, 2019.
In August 2018, Gianandrea Noseda was appointed the first Music Director of the new Tsinandali Festival and the Pan-Caucasian Youth Orchestra in the village of Tsinandali in the Republic of Georgia. Noseda will conduct the inaugural Tsinandali Festival's opening concert on Sunday, September 8, 2019 with soloists soprano Ying Fang and mezzo-soprano Ketevan Kemoklidze joining the Pan-Caucasian Youth Orchestra in Mahler's Symphony No. 2, "Resurrection." Founded in 2019, the Pan-Caucasian Youth Orchestra is the resident orchestra of the Tsinandali Festival led by Gianandrea Noseda, and is comprised of young, talented musicians ages 18 through 28 years old from the Caucasus, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe, including Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkey and Ukraine.
In July 2018, Zurich Opera named Noseda its next General Music Director starting with the 2021-2022 season. His first season will include the beginning of a new Ring cycle in Zurich which will also mark Noseda's first Ring.
