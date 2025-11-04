NBC's THE AMERICAS, Narrated by Tom Hanks, Sets 4K and Blu-ray Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Americas, the 10-part NBC series narrated by Tom Hanks, will arrive on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on November 18. The release also includes an exclusive bonus feature, taking viewers behind the scenes with an in-depth documentary revealing the five-year journey of capturing nature’s untold stories. The series premiered earlier this year on NBC and is streaming on Peacock.

The Americas showcases the wonders, secrets and fragilities of the world’s greatest supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior, and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world.

Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, this series reveals the landscapes of Earth’s most varied landmass. “The Americas” unprecedented scale and ambition deliver remarkable world firsts; new species, new intimate courtship, dramatic deep-sea hunting and some of nature’s strangest stories – even a frog that seems to defy death every day. Each hour-long episode features a different iconic location across the Americas: “The Atlantic Coast,” “Mexico,” “The WILD West,” “The Amazon,” “The Frozen North,” “The Gulf Coast,” “The Andes,” “The Caribbean,” “The West Coast” and “Patagonia.”

The Americas is executive produced by renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (“Life,” “Planet Earth II,” “Dynasties”) for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the best-known and most respected producers of natural history content in the world, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group. The music is by Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

Photo Credit: BBC/NBC