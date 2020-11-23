NATE: A ONE MAN SHOW From Natalie Palamides Premieres Dec. 1 on Netflix

Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show will premiere globally on Netflix December 1, 2020.

The special is executive produced by Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing of Paper Kite Productions and directed by Phillip Burgers.

Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show follows an alpha male, portrayed by Natalie Palamides, learning to express emotion and understand the rules of consent.

Nate is a comedic look at the absurdities and realities of toxic masculinity. Through her macho character, Natalie sets a stage for important conversations about bravado and boundaries.

Natalie, who trained as a clown, uses caricature and extreme physical comedy to present a critique on gender norms and societal expectations surrounding consent.

Nate won the Total Theatre Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2018.

The show has been performed in New York City as well as improv and comedy clubs around the US and UK.

Natalie Palamides is a multi-hyphenate comedic performer known for her avant-garde, boundary pushing performances and her one person shows built around complex, multi-dimensional characters. After achieving international success, NATE, Natalie's one-man show will be released globally on Netflix on December 1, 2020. The show, directed and co-devised by long-time collaborator Dr. Brown and produced by Amy Poehler's Paper Kite Productions, brings to screen a long-gestated character she first performed at Pig Iron Theater while she was in college.

After being awarded with the Best Newcomer Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017 and nominated for Best Comedy Show at the 2018 Melbourne International Comedy Festival for her "enthralling one-woman show" LAID, Natalie returned to the Edinburgh Festival the following year with NATE, and won the 2018 Edinburgh Total Theatre Award. She developed both shows at the Lyric Hyperion and toured them across the globe, in many venues, including: Los Angeles Upright Citizens Brigade, The Bell House in New York, The Melbourne International Comedy Festival, The Dublin Fringe Festival and the Soho Theatre in London.

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, Natalie was introduced to the study of clown and devised theatre by Dr. Richard Kemp, at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Shortly after she joined Philadelphia's Pig Iron Theatre to help devise "I Promised Myself to Live Faster," which premiered at the Humana Festival. An accomplished actor, writer, improviser, comedian and clown, Natalie performs regularly around Los Angeles Upright Citizens Brigade and the Lyric Hyperion Theatre.

Natalie's other accolades include: New York Times' Best Comedy of 2019, Time Out Los Angeles' "10 Comedians to Watch" in 2019, The Guardian's Top 10 Comedy Shows in 2018 and 2107, Vulture's "20 Comedians You Should and Will Know" in 2017 and "New Faces" of Comedy for Characters at the 2016 Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal.

On the small screen, she has worked on many notable commercials and a series regular on TruTV's pilot "How to Human" and Comedy Central's pilot "BriTANick." In animation, Natalie has voiced many memorable characters including Buttercup in Cartoon Network's reboot of The Powerpuff Girls, numerous roles on Duncanville and Bob's Burgers and most recently, an energy drink-guzzling sloth "Viv" on TZGZ's "Wild Life" on SYFY.

Watch an official clip here:

