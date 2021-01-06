Myra Lucretia Taylor, Danny Quadrino and More Join DRAMA. Podcast

Tony Award nominee Myra Lucretia Taylor (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Danny Quadrino (Newsies, Wicked), and more amazing guests appear on theatre and entertainment podcast DRAMA. with Connor & Dylan MacDowell. Ms. Taylor is the latest guest in their series with 2020 Tony® nominees, which has included Elizabeth Stanley, Derek Klena, Robyn Hurder, Celia Rose Gooding, Kathryn Gallagher, and more so far.

Resident dramatics and twin brothers, Connor & Dylan MacDowell explore theatre, entertainment, pop culture, and the vibrance of love and life in New York City with Broadway performers, rising stars, and personalities within the theatre community. Joined weekly by thrilling special guests, they have intimately casual conversations about the dramatic journey that brought them here. With new episodes every Wednesday, listen in for your weekly dose of DRAMA!

Check out their recent episodes with Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), Austin Scott (Hamilton), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Phantom of the Opera), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SpongeBob SquarePants), Tyler Hanes (Cats, A Chorus Line), Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!), Rory O'Malley (Book of Mormon), Jackie Cox (RuPaul's Drag Race), and many more Broadway stars.

Listen to the episodes below!