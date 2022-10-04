Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Musical Theatre Radio Now On TuneIn

In addition to TuneIn, MTR can be found on the iHeartRadio network in the United States.

Oct. 04, 2022  

Musical Theatre Radio is excited to announce that they can now be found broadcasting on TuneIn. With the TuneIn app, MTR can be heard via 200+ devices including smartphones, tablets, and other home and auto-connected devices. You can enjoy the biggest variety of showtunes with Musical Theatre Radio at home or on the go.

In addition to TuneIn, MTR can be found on the iHeartRadio network in the United States on it's 200+ distribution platforms like Roku, AppleTV, Chromecast, and 2000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, TVs, and gaming consoles. MTR can also be heard in Canada, the UK, and the USA via Amazon's Alexa, the Live365 app, and at MusicalTheatreRadio.com.

Programming on MTR includes: Follow Spot - Interviews with graduates of the NYU Tisch Musical Theatre Writing Program, In Between the Lines - featuring well-written, under-performed contemporary musical theatre songs, hosted by David Sisco & Laura Josepher from ContemporaryMusicalTheatre.com, Be Our Guest - where host Jean-Paul Yovanoff talks with a guest or guests about their life, love and passion for musical theatre, Saturday Night Party - where listeners can sing and dance all night long to the best party songs from the musical theatre canon and The Sampler Platter which helps promote new creators and their works from around the world in order to help bring recognition to works that might not get the recognition they deserve. The entire programming lineup can be found on our 24 Hour Show Schedule.

Musical Theatre Radio plays showtunes from stage musicals from around the world. Old & new, popular and rare with a mandate to help support and promote new works and creators of musical theatre. MTR-Where Musicals Are Discovered

