MusicTalks to Present Schubert's Cello Quintet In NYC's Central Park This Week

Experience the beauty of Schubert's Cello Quintet (two violins, two cellos, and a viola) together with the backdrop of New York City's Central Park. Franz Schubert's masterpiece The Cello Quintet is a staple of chamber music that features lush romantic themes and thrilling virtuosic writing. Host and Cellist Elad Kabilio of MusicTalks will share fascinating anecdotes about the music with musical examples which will shed light on the remarkable process of chamber music writing by Schubert. This sunset program will feature violinists Edward W. Hardy, Hajnal Pivnick, violist Celia Hatton, and cellists Grace Ho and Elad Kabilio.

Audience members are welcome to bring blankets or lawn chairs for their comfort, some snacks, and a fun beverage to make the experience extra special! **Family or date night friendly**

Date of performance: Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 7 PM EDT

Location: near West 69th street entrance to Central Park. The exact address and map will be provided to ticket holders on the day of the concert.

** In case of Rain the concert will move to a nearby indoor venue.