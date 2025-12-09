Museum Of Chinese In America to Present Panel On The Legacy Of Loving V. Virginia

The Museum of Chinese in America will present a special hybrid program examining the enduring legacy of Loving v. Virginia and its profound impact on interracial relationships in the United States. This program will take place on Friday, December 12th at 6:30pm at MOCA, 215 Centre Street, NYC 10013. Presented in conjunction with MOCA's exhibition happa.me-an exploration of mixed-race identity through personal narrative and portraiture-this evening brings together performance, history, and community dialogue to illuminate how questions of race, love, and belonging continue to shape American life.

The program opens with a performance of Where Voices Linger, a short play written by Jeremy Rafal and directed by MOCA's Director of Performance, Storytelling & Community, Dennis Yueh-Yeh Li. The work reflects on the complexities of forbidden love, hidden histories, and the human desire for truth-even in the face of erasure. Following the performance, Ken Tanabe, founder of Loving Day, will lead a panel discussion offering historical insight, personal reflections, and contemporary perspectives on Loving v. Virginia, the landmark 1967 Supreme Court case that struck down laws banning interracial marriage in the United States.

The Enduring Legacy of Loving v. Virginia

The decision in Loving v. Virginia not only affirmed the fundamental right to marry regardless of race; it reshaped the nation's understanding of family, civil rights, and personal freedom. Its impact resonates deeply today, especially as conversations around multiracial identity, systemic exclusion, and the politics of belonging continue to evolve.

As MOCA showcases happa.me, which centers the lived experiences of mixed-race individuals and interrogates how racial categories are constructed, this program highlights how the Loving ruling paved the way for generations of multiracial families and vibrant multicultural communities. Revisiting the case today encourages a deeper examination of how far society has come-and how much work remains to ensure equity, dignity, and acceptance for all.

About Where Voices Linger

Set in 1968, Where Voices Linger follows Antonio Lugano, a 70-year-old Filipino man who has spent five decades confined in an asylum. As Antonio faces a critical evaluation that may determine his release, his fragmented memories begin to surface-revealing an unexpected connection with Nurse Schmidt and truths long buried by institutional neglect. Loosely inspired by the Willard Suitcases, the play sheds light on the forgotten stories of institutionalized immigrants whose lives were shaped by silence and marginalization.