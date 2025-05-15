Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On June 25, 6:30-8pm, Movement Research will host "Studies Project: How We Move-Access Wisdom and Artistry" featuring the organizers of the How We Move program: India Harville, JJ Omelagah, and Kayla Hamilton. These artists will share reflections from the inaugural 10-day intensive residency. The How We Move program is a dance intensive created for and by multiply marginalized (BIPOC, LGBTQIA+) Disabled artists from across North America that centers agency, multiplicity, interdependence, and creative power.

The intensive includes space for Disabled artists to build power together towards a transformation of the colonial, eugenicist, and ableist lineages still present in the dance field. How We Move provides a rigorous access framework, allowing cross-disability artists from around the country the opportunity to come together, create, learn from one another, and cultivate opportunities. Artists for this pilot program are: Assaleh Bibi, kumari giles, Devin Hill, Hector Machado, Jackie Robinson, and Zen Spencer.

Studies Project is an artist-practitioner organized series of panel discussions, participatory dialogues, and community conversations that focus on provocative, timely issues of aesthetics and philosophy at the intersection of dance and social politics. For more information about the Studies Project program, visit the MR website.

"Disabled dance challenges conventional understandings of movement and form and forges its own narrative, placing disability as a rich and layered aesthetic unto itself. Disabled dance builds its community of practice around the truths inherent in intersectional bodies and identities. We eagerly look forward to the sharing reflections of the community, partnership, and creation that is possible when disabled dance artists come together, in a space created specifically by and for multiply marginalized artists." - India Harville, Embraced Body Founder & Executive Director.

REGISTRATION LINK