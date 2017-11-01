More Theatre Actors Accuse Kevin Spacey of Harassment

As BWW previously reported, allegations surfaced this week that actor Kevin Spacey made sexual advances at RENT star Anthony Rapp when Rapp was just 14 years old. Both actors were working on Broadway at the time. Though Spacey has since apologized for the incident and came out as gay, his remarks have been strongly criticized by GLAAD and other groups.

Now more theatre actors have come forward about unwelcome advances that Spacey made towards them, according to the BBC.

Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos, who performed at The Old Vic Theatre, where Spacey was Artistic Director for more than a decade, revealed: "There are a lot of us who have a 'Kevin Spacey story'. It seems the only requirement was to be a male under the age of 30 for Mr Spacey to feel free to touch us."

A separate man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, has accused Spacey of sexual harassment in the 1980s, when they met in theatre school.

"It seems he was grooming me. For me, I never let on that that's what I was interested in. I never discussed it, nor did I want it. He was either very stupid or he was predatory - or maybe a little of both. I was uncomfortable at best, traumatized at worst, emotionally."

Yesterday, Netflix announced that it has indefinitely discontinued its production of the sixth season of HOUSE OF CARDS, in which Spacey stars.

Spacey served as host of the 2017 TONY AWARDS. He most recently appeared on Broadway in 2007's A MOON FOR THE MISBEGOTTEN. Other Broadway credits include THE ICEMAN COMETH, LOST IN YONERS and LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

