Modus Operandi Orchestra Presents An Evening of Brahms, Coleridge-Taylor, and Mendelssohn at Merkin Hall, November 30

On Thursday, November 30th at 6:30 pm, Modus Operandi Orchestra (MOO), under the baton of Maestro Justin Bischof, with Chloé Kiffer, violinist (pictured below), join MOO for their triumphant return to Merkin Hall in a concert featuring an exceptionally rare performance of Coleridge-Taylor's sublime Violin Concerto as well as two iconic Romantic masterpieces - Mendelssohn's Hebrides Overture & Brahms' Symphony No. 1.

Taking his rightful place in this concert among romantic era contemporaries Brahms and Mendelssohn is the fine work of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, whose formidable body of work is often overlooked in the musical canon. (Due in part to the prejudices of the day; he was of mixed race.) The composer's masterful - though rarely performed - work, the Violin Concerto in G minor, with the distinctive influences of African American spirituals, rich orchestrations and harmonies, and inspiring virtuosity, gets long overdue attention in this performance by the Modus Operandi Orchestra.

The performance will take place at Merkin Hall, 129 West 67th Street, New York, NY. Tickets are $39 General Admission, $59 Preferred Seating, $20 Students/Seniors and are available at https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/event/modus-merkin-three-great-romantics/

. For more information about MOO, please visit moonyc.org.