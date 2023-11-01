Modus Operandi Orchestra Presents An Evening of Brahms, Coleridge-Taylor, and Mendelssohn at Merkin Hall, November 30

“Modus @ Merkin” concert features works performed by a 42-piece orchestra & rising star guest soloist, French violinist Chloé Kiffer.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 1 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 2 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 4 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA

Modus Operandi Orchestra Presents An Evening of Brahms, Coleridge-Taylor, and Mendelssohn at Merkin Hall, November 30

Modus Operandi Orchestra Presents An Evening of Brahms, Coleridge-Taylor, and Mendelssohn at Merkin Hall, November 30

On Thursday, November 30th at 6:30 pm, Modus Operandi Orchestra (MOO), under the baton of Maestro Justin Bischof, with Chloé Kiffer, violinist (pictured below), join MOO for their triumphant return to Merkin Hall in a concert featuring an exceptionally rare performance of Coleridge-Taylor's sublime Violin Concerto as well as two iconic Romantic masterpieces - Mendelssohn's Hebrides Overture & Brahms' Symphony No. 1.

Taking his rightful place in this concert among romantic era contemporaries Brahms and Mendelssohn is the fine work of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, whose formidable body of work is often overlooked in the musical canon. (Due in part to the prejudices of the day; he was of mixed race.)  The composer's masterful - though rarely performed - work, the Violin Concerto in G minor, with the distinctive influences of African American spirituals, rich orchestrations and harmonies, and inspiring virtuosity, gets long overdue attention in this performance by the Modus Operandi Orchestra.

The performance will take place at Merkin Hall, 129 West 67th Street, New York, NY. Tickets are $39 General Admission, $59 Preferred Seating, $20 Students/Seniors and are available at https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/event/modus-merkin-three-great-romantics/
. For more information about MOO, please visit moonyc.org.




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: See Highlights From PAL JOEY at New York City Center Photo
Video: See Highlights From PAL JOEY at New York City Center

NEW YORK CITY CENTER is presenting Pal Joey! The production opens with a benefit performance on November 1 (through 5), celebrating 80 years at the center or the arts, followed by a gala dinner at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. See video from the show!

2
Under the Radar Festival 2024 Unveils Additional Programming - Tickets on Sale Now Photo
Under the Radar Festival 2024 Unveils Additional Programming - Tickets on Sale Now

Find out about the newly announced shows and programming for Under the Radar Festival 2024. Get your tickets now and don't miss out on this exciting event featuring emerging artists and cutting-edge performances.

3
Video: Watch THE WIZs Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing Wonder, Wonder Why Photo
Video: Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why'

Get a first listen to Nichelle Lewis, who stars as Dorohy in the Broadway-bound revival of The Wiz, performing “Wonder Wonder Why” from the iconic musical. Lewis performed the song on The Tamron Hall Show's The Wiz-themed Halloween episode. Watch the video now!

4
Photos: Get a First Look at PAL JOEY at New York City Center Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at PAL JOEY at New York City Center

Check out photos of Loretta Devine and the cast of Encores! Pal Joey at New York City Center. Get a sneak peek at the talented performers bringing this classic show to life.

More Hot Stories For You

Under the Radar Festival 2024 Unveils Additional Programming - Tickets on Sale NowUnder the Radar Festival 2024 Unveils Additional Programming - Tickets on Sale Now
Photos: Get a First Look at PAL JOEY at New York City CenterPhotos: Get a First Look at PAL JOEY at New York City Center
I NEED THAT Starring Danny DeVito Opens Tomorrow on BroadwayI NEED THAT Starring Danny DeVito Opens Tomorrow on Broadway
Goodspeed Musicals Run Crew, Scenic Shop Workers & More Vote to UnionizeGoodspeed Musicals Run Crew, Scenic Shop Workers & More Vote to Unionize

Videos

Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why' Video
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why'
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer Video
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
CHICAGO

Recommended For You