Miller Theatre to Continue 25th Anniversary Of Composer Portraits With Sweden's Lisa Streich

Miller Theatre at Columbia University School of the Arts will continue its 25th anniversary

of Composer Portraits with Sweden's Lisa Streich.

Streitch is a major force in the world of contemporary music, and she currently serves as composer-in-residence with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra and the Lucerne Festival. Her music is permeated with beauty and encourages close listening, often featuring stark contrasts, shimmering resonance, and motorized instruments. Audiences can experience three of her recent works, including the U.S. premiere of a work commissioned by the Venice Biennale and Miller Theatre, which Zachary Woolfe of The New York Times, upon hearing the world premiere in Venice, described as including "pianos prepared such that paper strips flap against the strings, resonating them ever so slightly and sending out a ghostly lyricism."

Performance Details

Orchestra of Black Butterflies (2023/24), U.S. premiere, commissioned by the Venice Biennale and Miller Theatre at Columbia University

Falter (2020) for violin solo

Safran (2017) for motorized piano and violin

Artists:

Miranda Cuckson, violin

Yarn/Wire

