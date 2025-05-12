Miller Theatre At Columbia University Reveals 2025-26 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Miller Theatre has announced its 2025-26 season—a combination of new and early music, as seen through its core series Composer Portraits, Early Music, and Jazz, alongside community hits Morningside Lights and Pop-Up Concerts.

The season opens with a special concert in honor of Tania León, the 2025 recipient of the William Schuman Award given by Columbia University School of the Arts, celebrating her transformative contributions to the field with a program showcasing the depth of her body of work. Composer Portraits, Miller's most famed and influential series, showcases six distinguished composers presenting a characteristically eclectic array of recent works and Miller commissions galore: Helmut Lachenmann, Anthony Cheung, Andrew McIntosh, Lisa Bielawa, Chinary Ung, and Hannah Kendall.

This fall, Miller also mounts a special Pop-Up Concerts Festival celebrating 20 years of the adventurous piano/percussion quartet Yarn/Wire, known for their deep artistic collaborations, vibrant commissions, and exceptional performances. The three-concert series presents incredible new and recent works by groundbreaking artists Zeena Parkins, Sam Pluta, Enno Poppe, Tyshawn Sorey, and Mei‑Fang Lin. Like all Miller's Pop-Up Concerts, audiences are invited to sit on the stage, inches from the musicians, with drinks in hand, making for a unique, comfortable, and intimate experience. Other monthly Pop-Up Concerts will be announced throughout the year.

In addition to its robust new music programming, Miller is home to world-class Early Music concerts. This year's program includes preeminent ensembles The Gesualdo Six, The Marian Consort, The Tallis Scholars, and Stile Antico, who each present concerts exploring the rich history of motets, madrigals, and renaissance polyphony. Yet even with Early Music, Miller finds a way to commission: Tallis Scholars will present the world premiere of a new piece by Matthew Martin. Jazz is also a passion of Smey, and this year's lineup features an incredible array of ensembles: Anat Cohen Quartet, Sean Mason Quartet, John Medeski & Kirk Knuffke, and Sullivan Fortner Trio.

The beloved community event Morningside Lights—by now a bona fide annual tradition—also returns this fall, bringing the people of Morningside Heights together for a beautiful illuminated outdoor procession featuring dozens of handmade lanterns built during free workshops.

The 2025-26 Season

COMPOSER PORTRAITS

Composer Portraits are deep-dive immersions into a living composer's work. They have been repeatedly hailed as “utterly indispensable,” “covetable,” “essential,” “endlessly important,” and “invaluable” by The New York Times and The New Yorker, among others. After 26 years, the popular series continues to reward curious listeners with concerts that are satisfying and thought-provoking.



Miller Theatre commissions original photography to further its efforts to place creators front and center, and with the goal of connecting listeners to both the creators and their music.

Thursday, October 9, 2025, 7:30PM

Helmut Lachenmann (b. 1935)

Complete String Quartets

Marking the 90th birthday celebration of Helmut Lachenmann—the iconic visionary who has profoundly shaped the landscape of modern classical music—the intrepid JACK Quartet performs his complete string quartets. The last time the complete quartets were performed in New York was over ten years ago. This promises to be an unforgettable performance of one of contemporary music's most influential voices.

PROGRAM

String Quartet No. 1 Gran Torso (1971/78/88)

String Quartet No. 2 Reigen seliger Geister (1989)

String Quartet No. 3 Grido (2001)



ARTIST

JACK Quartet

Christopher Otto, violin

Austin Wulliman, violin

John Pickford Richards, viola

Jay Campbell, cello

Thursday, November 13, 2025, 7:30PM

The music of Anthony Cheung has been described as “gritty, inventive and wonderfully assured” (San Francisco Chronicle). His work reveals an interest in the ambiguity of sound sources and shifting transformations of tuning and timbre. An all-star lineup—flutist Claire Chase, Yarn/Wire, and the JACK Quartet—join the composer for a dynamic program of recent works.



PROGRAM

Improvised Intro (2025) for piano

Twice Removed (2024)

Tactile Values (2023)

The Real Book of Fake Tunes (2015)



ARTISTS

Claire Chase, flute

Anthony Cheung, piano

JACK Quartet

Yarn/Wire

Thursday, February 5, 2026, 7:30PM

Known for blending rich textures, intricate rhythms, and a deep connection to natural soundscapes, Andrew McIntosh's music is both profound and mesmerizing. The individual musical personalities of the performers he writes for are a central consideration in his work, and for this Portrait, he performs alongside his close collaborators Yarn/Wire, in a world premiere Miller Theatre commission.

PROGRAM

new work (2026) world premiere, Miller Theatre commission

Arc (2020)

Little Jimmy, Movement II, Little Jimmy at the End of Winter (2020)

We See the Flying Bird (2015-16)

Hyenas In the Temples of Pleasure (2012-13)

ARTISTS

Andrew McIntosh, violin

Yarn/Wire

Thursday, February 26, 2026, 7:30PM

Composer and vocalist Lisa Bielawa—a 2023 Guggenheim Fellow and a Rome Prize winner—creates music that The New York Times has described as “ruminative, pointillistic, and harmonically slightly tart.” She takes inspiration for her work from literary sources and close artistic collaborations, and often incorporates community-making as part of her artistic vision. The dynamic Contemporaneous ensemble makes its Miller debut performing alongside the composer.

PROGRAM

new work (2025), world premiere, Miller Theatre commission

Incessabile Voce (2013)

Graffiti dell'amante (2010)

ARTISTS

Lisa Bielawa, vocalist

Contemporaneous

David Bloom, conductor

Thursday, March 26, 2026, 7:30PM

Chinary Ung—the first American composer to win the highly coveted Grawemeyer Award—is heralded for combining the sounds of Cambodian folk traditions with contemporary classical techniques. The acclaimed Del Sol String Quartet performs works spanning six decades, including the world premiere of a new commission.

PROGRAM

new work (2025) world premiere, co-commissioned by Del Sol Performing Arts and Miller Theatre

Spiral X: In Memoriam (2007)

Spiral III (1990)

Khse Buon (1980)

String Trio (1966)

ARTIST

Del Sol Quartet

Hyeyung Sol Yoon, violin

Benjamin Kreith, violin

Charlton Lee, viola

Kathryn Bates, cello

Thursday, April 23, 2026, 7:30PM

Hannah Kendall (b. 1984)

British composer Hannah Kendall’s music is marked by striking and often polarizing dynamics and features staggeringly intricate details that encourage further listening. Known for her attentive arrangements and immersive world-building, her work pushes the limits of compositional boundaries. The adventurous International Contemporary Ensemble performs several recent pieces, including a world premiere Miller Theatre commission. The month before her Composer Portrait, Hannah's chamber opera The Knife of Dawn will be presented by the Dutch National Opera.

PROGRAM

new work (2025), world premiere, Miller Theatre commission

when flesh is pressed against the dark (2024)

Even sweetness can catch the throat (2023)

Tuxedo: Diving Bell 2 (2021)

ARTIST

International Contemporary Ensemble

JAZZ

Photo by Cherylynn Tsushima for Miller Theatre

Single tickets from $25

Series tickets from $88 for all four concerts

Saturday, October 4, 2025, 7:30PM

Anat Cohen Quartet

The charismatic and prolific Grammy-nominated clarinetist-saxophonist Anat Cohen brings her expressive artistry and magnetic stage presence back to Miller. Named "Clarinetist of the Year" by the Jazz Journalists Association every year since 2007 and a perennial favorite in DownBeat’s critics and readers polls, Cohen and her vibrant Quartet perform an evening of music rich with swing, Brazilian rhythms, and adventurous improvisation.

ARTISTS

Anat Cohen, clarinet

Vitor Gonçalves, piano

Tal Mashiach, bass

James Shipp, drums

Saturday, November 15, 2025, 7:30PM

Sean Mason Quartet

A leading figure in the jazz scene, Sean Mason is known for his expansive musical vision, seamlessly blending classic styles with modern elements to become one of today’s most sought-after pianists, composers, and music directors. He takes the Miller stage for the first time with his Quartet, in a performance featuring original works and timeless jazz from the 1920s to now.

ARTISTS

Sean Mason, piano

Tony Glausi, trumpet

Felix Moseholm, bass

Domo Branch, drums

Saturday, February 7, 2025, 7:30PM

John Medeski & Kirk Knuffke

The Angelic Brothers

Legendary keyboardist John Medeski and acclaimed cornetist Kirk Knuffke join forces as The Angelic Brothers, a masterful collaboration that mixes jazz, experimental sounds, and improvisation—drawing inspiration from the visionary work of the Sun Ra Arkestra. Their first Miller appearance promises an electrifying fusion of craft and invention.

ARTISTS

John Medeski, piano and vocals

Kirk Knuffke, cornet and vocals

Saturday, March 7, 2026, 7:30PM

Sullivan Fortner Trio

A Grammy winner and recipient of the prestigious Cole Porter Fellowship, pianist and bandleader Sullivan Fortner makes his Miller debut with his incredible trio, recently crowned "Rising Star Jazz Group" in the 2024 DownBeat Critics Poll. Known for his deep musical roots in New Orleans and celebrated collaborations with artists like Cécile McLorin Salvant and Roy Hargrove, Fortner brings a fresh approach to the jazz trio, offering innovative takes on standards alongside striking original compositions.

ARTISTS

Sullivan Fortner, piano

Tyrone Allen, bass

Kayvon Gordon, drums

EARLY MUSIC

Single tickets from $30

Series tickets from $116 for all four concerts

All concerts take place at Church of St. Mary the Virgin

145 West 46th Street, New York, NY

Saturday, October 18, 2025, 7:30PM

The Gesualdo Six

Motets and Madrigals of

Palestrina and Gesualdo

The acclaimed Gesualdo Six returns with a captivating program highlighting two of the Renaissance’s most famous composers: Palestrina, revered for his clarity and elegance, and the notorious Carlo Gesualdo, with his bold chromaticism and emotional intensity. Experience a captivating tapestry of litanies, madrigals, and Lamentations, showcasing the extraordinary writing and contrasting approaches of these two luminaries.

PROGRAM

Carlo Gesualdo

In te Domine speravi

Peccantem me quotidie

Tenebrae Responsories

O tenebroso giorno

Asciugate i begli occhi

Ancide sol la morte

Moro, lasso, al mio duolo

Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina

E tu Signor, tu la tua grazia infondi

Queste saranno ben lagrime

Io son ferito, ahi lasso

Quando dal terzo Cielo

Litaniae de Beata Virgine Maria a6

Missa Papae Marcelli, Gloria

Super flumina Babylonis

Lamentationes Jeremiae Prophetae

ARTIST

The Gesualdo Six

Saturday, November 8, 2025, 7:30PM

Stile Antico

Golden Renaissance

One of the world's finest ensembles, Stile Antico selects one piece from each of its sixteen award-winning albums to create a thrilling journey through some of the greatest music of the Renaissance. Works by the era’s quintessential composers, such as Byrd, Gibbons, Tomkins, Taverner, and Tallis, are paired with a recent composition by Huw Watkins, written especially for the group.

PROGRAM

William Byrd Exsurge Domine

William Byrd Retire my soul

Clemens non Papa Ego flos campi

Orlando Gibbons Hosanna to the Son of David

Orlando Gibbons O clap your hands

Francisco Guerrero A un niño llorando

Josquin des Prez Salve Regina à 5

Cristóbal de Morales Jubilate Deo

Michael Praetorius Ein Kind geboren

John Sheppard I give you a new commandment

Thomas Tallis In manus tuas

John Taverner Audivi vocem de caelo

Thomas Tomkins O Praise the Lord

Tomás Luis de Victoria Recessit pastor noster

Giaches de Wert Gaudete in Domino

Huw Watkins The Phoenix and the Turtle (2014)

ARTIST

Stile Antico

Thursday, December 4, 2025, 7:30PM

The Tallis Scholars

Mother and Child

The exquisite Tallis Scholars make their annual appearance on Miller's series with a holiday program centered around the Virgin Mary, whether celebrating her own divinity (in the Votive Mass written by Byrd), or in the context of the birth of Christ (in Tallis's epic Missa Puer natus). The program features works by all-English composers, including a world premiere by Matthew Martin, commissioned by Miller Theatre for the occasion. This marks the third Miller commission for The Tallis Scholars, following Michael Nyman and Nico Muhly.

PROGRAM

Benjamin Britten Hymn to the Virgin

William Byrd Votive mass of the Virgin

Matthew Martin new work (2025), world premiere,

commissioned by Miller Theatre

John Nesbett Magnificat

Thomas Tallis Missa Puer natus

ARTISTS

The Tallis Scholars

Peter Phillips, director

Saturday, February 14, 2026, 7:30PM

The Marian Consort

City of Echoes — Rome in the 16th Century

The award-winning Marian Consort returns to explore the vibrant musical landscape of 16th-century Rome. The rich program highlights the interplay of influence and inspiration in works by celebrated figures like Palestrina, Josquin, and Victoria, alongside hidden gems.

PROGRAM

Felice Anerio Ave Regina caelorum

Ghiselin Danckerts Laetamini in Domino

Josquin des Prez Ave Maria … virgo serena

Jean L’Heritier Surrexit pastor bonus

Orlandus Lassus Regina caeli laetare a7

Tomás Luis de Victoria Ave regina caelorum a8

Vicente Lusitano Regina caeli Laetare

Jean Mouton Ave Maria gemma virginum

Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina Missa Benedicta es, Kyrie

Palestrina, arr. Soriano Missa in Papae Marcelli, Gloria

Plainchant Benedicta es, caelorum regina

ARTISTS

The Marian Consort

Rory McCleery, director

SPECIAL EVENT:

WILLIAM SCHUMAN AWARD CONCERT

Thursday, September 25, 2025, 7:30PM

Honoring Tania León

William Schuman Award Concert

Single tickets from $20

Single Tickets available July 14 at noon

Tania León is a lauded composer, conductor, educator, arts advocate, and the newest recipient of the William Schuman Award of Columbia University School of the Arts. This concert celebrates her transformative contributions to the field with a program showcasing the vitality and depth of her vibrant body of work. An incredible cast of musicians join together in tribute to this inspirational cultural icon.

PROGRAM

Singsong for flute (2023/25), New York premiere

In the Field for soprano, string quartet, and piano (2022), New York premiere

Esencia for string quartet (2009)

Tumbao for piano (2005)

A La Par for piano and percussion (1986)

ARTISTS

Rachel Doehring Jackson, soprano

Sophie Thompson, soprano

Claire Chase, flute

Han Chen, piano

Camila Cortina Bello, piano

Orion Weiss, piano

Ian Rosenbaum, percussion

Bergamot String Quartet

FREE PROGRAMMING

Miller Theatre has two ongoing series focused on deepening the connection

with Miller's local community and welcoming newcomers into the fold.

POP-UP CONCERTS

Miller Theatre’s unique, musician-curated Pop-Up Concerts—free, fun, informal, and intimate—bring audiences right onto the stage, drink in hand. The performers share not only their music but the stories and meaning behind it, in a setting that feels more like a salon than a concert hall. One audience member deemed the series "the greatest hour of culture in New York." Onstage seating is first-come, first-served.

Monthly Pop-Up Concerts are announced throughout the season. For the first time, launching this year's series is a special three-concert festival, Celebrating 20 Years of Yarn/Wire, the adventurous piano/percussion quartet.

Check www.millertheatre.com for dates and times (typically announced a month or two in advance), and join the Miller Theatre email list for updates and concert announcements.

Special Pop-Up Concerts Festival

Celebrating 20 Years of Yarn/Wire

Laura Barger, piano; Julia Den Boer, piano

Russell Greenberg, percussion; Sae Hashimoto, percussion

The adventurous piano/percussion quartet Yarn/Wire celebrates its 20th anniversary this season with a special three-concert festival, kicking off Miller’s Pop-Up Concerts series. Renowned for their exceptional performances, vibrant commissions, and dynamic education and outreach efforts, the quartet puts special emphasis on artistic collaboration–especially with the composers they work alongside. In this compelling concert series, each program offers a unique exploration of the nuances within the composer-performer relationship.

Monday, October 27, 2025, 6PM

Concert One

PROGRAM

Zeena Parkins Lace Action Cards (2025), world premiere, for Yarn/Wire

with Zeena Parkins and Sam Pluta

Sam Pluta Seven Systems (2015) for two pianos, two percussion quartet

with electronic playback and actuated snares

ARTISTS

Zeena Parkins, harp

Sam Pluta, electronics

Yarn/Wire

Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 6PM

Concert Two

PROGRAM

Enno Poppe Feld (2007/2017)

new work to be announced

ARTISTS

Yarn/Wire with special guest

Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 6PM

Concert Three

PROGRAM

Tyshawn Sorey For Ross Gay (2023)

Mei-Fang Lin Yarny/Wiry (2006)

ARTISTS

Tyshawn Sorey, celeste

Yarn/Wire

MORNINGSIDE LIGHTS XIV

14th Annual Morningside Lights

Concept and Direction by Processional Arts Workshop

Alex Kahn and Sophia Michahelles, artistic directors

Morningside Lights is co-produced with the Arts Initiative at Columbia University

The beloved neighborhood tradition Morningside Lights returns for its 14th consecutive year. Starting September 13, Miller opens its doors for a week of free lantern-building workshops, culminating in a magical illuminated procession through Morningside Park.