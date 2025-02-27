MidAmerica Productions Announces Carnegie Hall 2025 Concert Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MidAmerica Productions unveils its 42nd season at Carnegie Hall, an extraordinary lineup of concerts celebrating the power of music to inspire, connect, and transform.

Spanning from March 14 to June 29, the series features an impressive array of world premieres, U.S. premieres, and performances by internationally renowned artists, including Sir John Rutter, Mack Wilberg (Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square), Conductor Marios Papadopoulos and the Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra.

The season's programming highlights include the U.S. premiere of Paul A. Aitken's Missa Pro Terra, the world premiere of Loretta K. Notareschi's Climate Mass, the New York premiere of Composer/Conductor Sherry Blevins' Tipping Point: A Choral Suite on Climate Change, the world premiere of Erica Glenn's Worldwide Requiem and Mack Wilberg's Carnegie Hall premiere of his composition A Cloud of Witnesses. These important new works reflect the ever-changing nature of our earth and call for hope and positive change in the face of an uncertain future.

MidAmerica's Memorial Day concert holds particular significance as it honors the memory of Peter Tiboris, the visionary founder of MidAmerica Productions. This tribute includes a performance by the MAP Conductors Alumni Chorus as well as the Sheboygan Symphony Chorus from his hometown of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, under the direction of Wilhelmina Nelmes-Vogtle. The Monday evening concert, featuring Sir John Rutter's Requiem and Beethoven's Symphony No. 7, will be conducted by Sir John Rutter and Marios Papadopoulos, respectively, with the Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra. This heartfelt program pays homage to Tiboris' legacy, celebrating his lifelong passion for uniting artists and audiences through the transformative power of music.

"Working with such talented guest conductors and ensembles is both an honor and a privilege," said James E. Redcay III, CEO of MidAmerica Productions. "This season reflects our continued commitment to presenting innovative programming and showcasing a diverse range of voices on one of the world's most prestigious stages."

Peter Tiboris Jr., Chairman of the Board of MidAmerica Productions, added, "This season is a testament to my father's legacy and vision. Moving forward without him is bittersweet, but we are committed to honoring his memory by continuing to produce concerts that inspire and uplift."

From intimate chamber performances to grand orchestral and choral masterpieces, MidAmerica Productions' 42nd season at Carnegie Hall features a wealth of programming for music lovers of all ages and tastes.

Additional highlights include;

The Oxford Philharmonic Piano Trio in an evening of chamber music at Weill Recital Hall featuring works by Brahms, Shostakovich, Jennifer Higdon, and Reena Esmail. (Mar 14)

The world premieres of Julio Morales' Xantolo (May 11), Michael John Trotta's Five Psalms (May 26).

Prominent indigenous Cree composer Andrew Balfour conducts Tâpwê: Songs of Truth (Mar 15) and MidAmerica Productions Artistic Consultant Cailin Marcel Manson leads the New England Symphonic Ensemble in the Carnegie Hall premiere of Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson's Grass-Poem for Piano and Orchestra (Apr 20).

Tickets for MidAmerica Productions' 42nd season at Carnegie Hall are now available.

For more information, including the full concert schedule and ticketing details, visit midamerica-music.com/2025-concerts

Tickets start at just $25

This season, MidAmerica Productions once again will offer limited $10 rush tickets available one hour before the concert at the box office, first come, first served.

Student and senior discounts are available at the box office with ID. All tickets go on sale to the general public 90 days before the concert date via Carnegie Hall. For single tickets call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or visit carnegiehall.org. Box Office is located at 57th Street and Seventh Avenue. For group sales of 10 or more, contact groupsales@carnegiehall.org or call 212-903-9705.

2025 MidAmerica Productions Full Season Overview

Friday, March 14, 2025, 7:30 PM

Concertmaster Carmine Lauri and cellist Peter Adams of the Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra perform an intimate chamber music concert alongside pianist Russell Hirshfield. Spanning several musical eras, the program features a diverse selection of rarely heard piano trios, including contemporary works by Jennifer Higdon and Reena Esmail, as well as pieces by renowned composers like Brahms and Shostakovich.

Saturday, March 15, 2025, 8:30 PM

MidAmerica Productions celebrates their 42nd season with the return of New England Symphonic Ensemble, performing the U.S. premiere of Paul A. Aitken's Missa Pro Terra, conducted by the composer. The program also features Tâpwê: Songs of Truth, conducted by Andrew Balfour, and Randall Thompson's Frostiana, led by Jo Ann Miller. Additional pieces will be conducted by Cristi Miller, featuring arrangements by Mac Huff, Rollo Dilworth, and Roger Emerson.

Saturday, March 22, 2025, 8:30 PM

The New England Symphonic Ensemble performs Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op. 67, conducted by Giovanni Pompeo, Mozart's Mass in C Major, K. 317, "Coronation", and Kyrie (from Missa Brevis San Francesco d'Assisi), conducted by Anthony Bernarducci. Additional highlights include Shenandoah arranged by James Erb and Tarik O'Regan's Triptych, conducted by Jo-Anne van der Vat-Chromy with the James Madison University Choral, Percussion, and Dance Ensemble.

Sunday, April 6, 2025, 1:00 PM

Celebrating MidAmerica Productions' 1500th concert worldwide, the New England Symphonic Ensemble, with participating choruses from across the United States, performs choral works by Monteverdi, Handel, Vivaldi, and Bach, alongside Elaine Hagenberg's contemporary work Illuminare and the world premiere of Loretta K. Notareschi's Climate Mass under the direction of conductors Nicole Baker, Scott Glysson, Bradley Miller, Raul Dominguez, and Andrew Bowers.

Sunday, April 20, 2025, 1:00 PM

Sterling Poulson leads the New England Symphonic Ensemble and participating choirs in Ola Gjeilo's Sunrise Mass, MidAmerica Productions' Artistic Consultant Cailin Marcel Manson conducts Mendelssohn's poignant Sinfonia No. 10 in B Minor and Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson's evocative Grass: Poem for Piano, Orchestra, and Percussion, Italian conductor Marco Alibrando presents pieces by Skalkottas, Warlock, and Bartók.

Sunday, May 11, 2025, 1:00 PM

The New England Symphonic Ensemble debuts a compelling program featuring Morten Lauridsen's Lux Aeterna, Vivaldi's Magnificat, and Haydn's Te Deum. Conductors Donald Milton, Francis Cathlina, and Darrin Hassevoort lead participating choral ensembles from Utah, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

Sunday, May 11, 2025, 8:30 PM

The New England Symphonic Ensemble performs the world premieres of Julio Morales's Xantolo, conducted by Frank Eychaner, and Erica Glenn's Worldwide Requiem, conducted by the composer, alongside Steve Dobrogosz's Mass, conducted by John Petzet. Participating choruses hail from Mexico, Hawaii, Colorado, Arkansas, Washington, and Nebraska.

Saturday, May 24, 2025, 1:00 PM

Kicking off the start of Memorial Day Weekend, Margaret Pride conducts Mozart's Requiem, K. 626 (edited and revised by Richard Maunder), Wen Chin Liu-Young leads the choir and orchestra in Mozart's Vesperae solennes de confessore, K. 339, and Lisette Canton conducts Vivaldi's Gloria, RV 589 with the New England Symphonic Ensemble and participating choirs from around the country.

Saturday, May 24, 2025, 8:30 PM

Mack Wilberg, Music director of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, makes his MidAmerica Productions podium debut with his latest composition, A Cloud of Witnesses. He will also lead the New England Symphonic Ensemble and participating choirs in his arrangements of traditional works "Deep River," and "Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing." David Schildkret conducts Brahms' Schicksalslied and Tom Porter leads the ensemble in Bernstein's Chichester Psalms.

Monday, May 26, 2025, 1:00 PM

This performance features the New England Symphonic Ensemble under the direction of Michael John Trotta, Larry Bach, Bradley D. Vogel, and Daniel McDavitt. Highlights include Trotta's Requiem and the world premiere of his Five Psalms, alongside John Leavitt's Missa Festiva and McDavitt's Three Memories, with participating choirs from across the United States.

Monday, May 26, 2025, 8:30 PM

This concert, dedicated to the late Peter Tiboris, founder of MidAmerica Productions, features the Oxford Philharmonic Orchestra. Sir John Rutter conducts his Requiem, followed by Marios Papadopoulos leading the ensemble in Mozart's Vesperae solennes de Dominica, K. 321, and Beethoven's Symphony No. 7. With soloists and choirs from across the United States, this performance pays tribute to Tiboris's legacy, celebrating his passion for uniting artists and audiences through extraordinary music-making.

Sunday, June 1, 2025, 1:00 PM

The New England Symphonic Ensemble performs an afternoon of choral and orchestral masterworks, featuring participating choirs from around the country. The program features Fauré's Requiem, led by Craig Denison and Jeffrey L. Webb, alongside John Rutter's Te Deum and Gloria, conducted by Kipper Ackerman and Sonja Sepúlveda. Schubert's Mass No. 4 in C Major, and Vivaldi's Magnificat round out the performance under Dennis Malfatti and Chantae Pittman.

Saturday, June 7, 2025, 1:00 PM

The New England Symphonic Ensemble and participating choirs from across the United States perform a dynamic program featuring Rossini's Overture to La scala di seta and Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto in E Minor, conducted by Giorgio Marini with violinist Davide Algona. Fauré's Requiem is led by Sarah Herrington, and his Cantique de Jean Racine by Noah Palmer. William White conducts Mozart's Mass in C Major, K. 317 and Rachel Samet leads Regina coeli in C Major, K. 276.

Saturday, June 7, 2025, 8:30 PM

Under the direction of Filippo Arlia, this program opens with the evocative works of Piazzolla, including his Concerto for Bandoneón and Orchestra and Adiós Nonino. Matthew Myers leads the New England Symphonic Ensemble in a performance of Bach's Magnificat, BWV 243. Clell Wright also conducts Mozart's Vesperae solennes de confessore, K. 339, joined by choirs from across the United States and Ireland.

Sunday, June 15, 2025, 1:00 PM

The New England Symphonic Ensemble plays selections from Dan Forrest's Jubilate Deo led by Alyson Moore, and his uplifting "Arise, Shine!" conducted by Naomi Wickson. Alexander Shawn conducts Handel's coronation anthems, while Christopher Cross leads a medley of traditional African American spirituals. The program also includes Vivaldi's Gloria, RV 589, conducted by Heather Wilcox, featuring choirs from across the United States and Canada.

Sunday, June 22, 2025, 1:00 PM

MidAmerica Productions presents a program featuring Mozart's Requiem, K. 626, conducted by Shulamit Hoffmann with the New England Symphonic Ensemble. The concert also includes Heather Sorenson's Lessons Learned from Kids, led by Stephen Roddy, and Vaughan Williams' Dona Nobis Pacem, conducted by Eric Choate. This performance includes participating choruses from across the United States.

Sunday, June 29, 2025, 1:00 PM

Kathleen Hansen conducts the New England Symphonic Ensemble and choir in Gwyneth Walker's Songs for Women's Voices and The Tree of Peace, showcasing the beauty of choral storytelling. Matthew Packer leads Jake Runestad's Into the Light, while Michael Martin concludes the program with Morten Lauridsen's Lux Aeterna. The performance features participating choirs from California, Michigan, and North Carolina.

Sunday, June 29, 2025, 8:30 PM

New England Symphonic Ensemble marks their final Carnegie Hall performance for the 2025 MidAmerica Productions' season with Sherry Blevins conducting her work Tipping Point: A Choral Suite on Climate Change. Clement Cano leads the choir and orchestra in Elaine Hagenberg's Illuminare. Laurier Fagnan closes the program with Mozart's Requiem, K. 626, completed and edited by Robert Levin. The performance features participating choirs from around the country.

ABOUT MIDAMERICA PRODUCTIONS AND MIDAM INTERNATIONAL

The late Peter Tiboris created and conducted his first concert in New York on January 7, 1984, at Lincoln Center, featuring The American Symphony Orchestra, soloists, and three choruses, the Louisiana Chorale of Acadiana, Camerata Singers of Baton Rouge, and Collegiate Chorale of New York.

For over 40 years, MidAmerica Productions has brought together conductors, soloists, and choral and orchestral ensembles from the U.S. and abroad to appear at New York's top venues, including Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, Weill Recital Hall, and Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall; and Alice Tully Hall and Avery Fisher Hall (now David Geffen Hall) at Lincoln Center. In addition to presenting orchestral and choral works, MidAmerica Productions has championed contemporary composers with 98 World Premieres, 38 United States Premieres, and 121 New York Premieres.