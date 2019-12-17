Michael Urie Will Produce HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOUG At Soho Playhouse In 2020

Michael Urie will present HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOUG - a new comedy written and performed by Drew Droege (the Internet's "Chloë," "Drunk History," "Bob's Burgers," upcoming RuPaul's "AJ and the Queen" on Netflix) - will be performed at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street, between 6th Avenue and Varick Street in Manhattan) for a limited run from Thursday, February 6 to Sunday, March 1, 2020. Opening night is set for Thursday, February 13.

The play is directed by Tom Detrinis (Bright Colors And Bold Patterns) and produced in association with Zach Laks. For tickets and information, please visit HappyBirthdayDoug.com

"Drew's singular voice is as funny as it is wise," says producer Michael Urie. "When I saw his new play and met the guests at Doug's birthday party, I knew it was a night I could celebrate over and over again. I can't wait to re-team with Zach, Tom and Drew at Soho Playhouse."

In this new comedy, Doug (Droege) is turning 41. He's visited by friends, nightmares, a few exes, and even a ghost. Imagine a gay Christmas Carol/modern-day exorcism set in a wine bar in Silverlake. Welcome to the party!

Happy Birthday Doug is a follow up to Bright Colors And Bold Patterns, Droege's hit hailed as "scorchingly funny" by The New York Times, which enjoyed a celebrated five-month Off Broadway run at the SoHo Playhouse in 2018, and is also available from BroadwayHD.

Happy Birthday Doug had a workshop production at New York's World Pride Celebration in 2019, in addition to engagements at the Celebration Theater and Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles.





