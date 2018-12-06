Michael Urie To Join CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY On Broadway

Michael Urie will join Mario Cantone, Rachel Dratch, Susan Lucci, Eugene Pack, Antoni Porowski and Dayle Reyfel for the final performance of the Broadway engagement of Celebrity Autobiography on Monday, December 17th at 8:00PM.

Celebrity Autobiography, the award-winning hit comedy show in which celebrities act out other celebrities' jaw-dropping memoirs verbatim, comes to Broadway's Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street) this holiday season.

Michael Urie is currently starring on Broadway in Torch Song. Theater credits include Buyer & Cellar (Drama Desk, Clarence Derwent, Lucille Lortel, LA Drama Critics Awards), Homos Or Everyone In America (Obie Award), Shows For Days, The Cherry Orchard, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, Angels In America, The Tempermentals (Lortel, Drama Desk, Theatre World Awards). In film, Mr. Urie appeared in He's Way More Famous Than You, Beverly Hills Chihuahua and The Hyperglot. His TV credits include Cocktails & Classics, Younger, Modern Family, The Good Wife, Ugly Betty. Web series: "What's Your Emergency.

After a decade of playing Off-Broadway and across the globe, "The funniest show in New York, hands down" (New York Post) and Critics Pick (New York Times) will play the following Monday nights: December 10 and December 17 at 8PM.

December 10th

Alec Baldwin

Mario Cantone

Tony Danza

Rachel Dratch

Susan Lucci

Eugene Pack

Dayle Reyfel

Cecily Strong

December 17th

Mario Cantone

Rachel Dratch

Susan Lucci

Eugene Pack

Antoni Porowski

Dayle Reyfel

Michael Urie

Individual performance lineups subject to change.

Celebrity Autobiography is the Drama Desk Award-winning hit comedy show where celebrities act out "hot off the press" & hard-to-believe-they-wrote-'em tell-alls. Created by Emmy Award nominated writer-performer Eugene Pack and developed by Pack and Dayle Reyfel, Celebrity Autobiography features a first-rate comedic ensemble performing from the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities. The unique show features mashups with the entire cast performing multiple memoirs covering themes such as fitness, music, food, sports, politics, celebrity poetry, and Hollywood love triangles, including the most famous love story in history - Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds, Eddie Fisher, and Richard Burton - told from all sides. Celebrating its tenth hit year, Celebrity Autobiography has played for sold-out crowds all around the world including London's West End, Edinburgh, and Australia's Sydney Opera House.

With rotating cast members and ever-changing material, each performance has new and unforgettably hilarious surprises. You'll never see the same show twice!

Celebrity Autobiography is produced on Broadway by MagicSpace Entertainment, Angelo Fraboni, Carl Pasbjerg, Dayle Reyfel and EP Productions.

Tickets start at $79 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com, 877-250-2929. For more information, please visit www.celebrityautobiography.com.

