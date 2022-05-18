Michael Oberholtzer and Harvey Fierstein Will Be Honored at the 76th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony

It was announced today by The Theatre World Awards Board of Directors and The Dorothy Loudon Foundation, that Michael Oberholtzer (Take Me Out) will receive the 13th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater, and four-time Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein will receive the 9th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

The historic 76th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony returns to a live in-person presentation on the set of the Jeffrey Richards production of the critically acclaimed Broadway Revival of American Buffalo on Monday evening, June 6, 2022 beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Circle in the Square Theatre (1633 Broadway, entrance on West 50th Street).

The Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater honors an Outstanding Performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway production. Dorothy Loudon, who had the unique talent of being able to make audiences laugh and cry, made her Broadway debut in Nowhere to Go But Up for which she received a Theatre World Award for her performance. She received a Tony Award for her incomparable performance as 'Miss Hannigan' in Annie and went on to triumphs originating roles in Noises Off, Westside Waltz, and Michael Bennett's Ballroom.

Michael Oberholtzer is currently appearing in the Broadway Revival of the hit play Take Me Out in the role of Shane Mungitt. Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include Hand to God, The Babylon Line (Lincoln Center), and The Talls (Second Stage). Film and Television credits include "Sneaky Pete" (Amazon), "Good Girls Revolt" (Amazon), "The Americans" (FX), "Forever" (ABC), "NYC 22" (CBS), "Law & Order (NBC), Delivery Man (Dreamworks), HairBrained, Hits, Cut Shoot Kill, Trouble, Staring at the Sun, Aardvark, and South Mountain.

Previous recipients of the Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater include Audra McDonald (2021), Hampton Fluker (2019), Ben Edelman (2018), Katrina Lenk (2017), Nicholas Barasch (2016), Leanne Cope (2015), Celia Keenan-Bolger (2014), Jonny Orsini (2013), Susan Pourfar (2012), Seth Numrich (2011), Bobby Steggert (2010), and Susan Louise O'Connor (2009). Due to the pandemic, there was no honoree in 2020.

The Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater is chosen by the Trustees of The Dorothy Loudon Foundation, Lionel Larner, Executive Director, together with recommendations from the Theatre World Awards Committee.

The John Willis Award is given for lifetime achievement in the theatre to honor the man who created and maintained the Theatre World tradition for 66 years, encouraging new talent in an often-challenging business. The John Willis Award is presented annually by the Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors to an individual whose lifetime achievements and personal generosity to the Theatre Community merit special recognition and acknowledgement.

Harvey Fierstein is the Tony Award-winner author of Torch Song Trilogy and La Cage Aux Folles. His other writings include Kinky Boots, Newsies, Casa Valentina (all Tony-nominated), A Catered Affair (twelve Drama Desk nominations), and Bella Bella. Fierstein's theater performances include Torch Song Trilogy and Hairspray (Tony Awards for both), Fiddler on the Roof, La Cage aux Folles, Gently Down the Stream, and A Catered Affair. His film and television appearances include Mrs. Doubtfire, "The Good Wife," and "Cheers" (Emmy nominated). He has voiced characters in the film Mulan, and the shows "Big Mouth," "The Dark Crystal," "BoJack Horseman," and many more. He lives in a small fictional town in Connecticut with whatever animals will have him.

Previous recipients of the John Willis Award include André de Shields and Patti LuPone (2021), Nathan Lane (2019), Victor Garber (2018), Glenn Close (2017), Bernadette Peters (2016), Chita Rivera (2015), Christopher Plummer (2014), and Alan Alda (2013). Due to the pandemic, there was no honoree in 2020.

Hosted annually by well-known theater journalist, Peter Filichia, the 76th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony will be produced by Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors/ Dale Badway. Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora will direct the heralded event.