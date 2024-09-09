Michael McKean Joins GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Revival

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, , , and Bill Burr will soon lead a Broadway revival of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning Glengarry Glen Ross, directed by Tony & Olivier Award Winner . According to Deadline, Michael McKean, who appeared opposite Odenkirk as Chuck McGill, Esq., on AMC's "Better Call Saul," is set to play George Aaronow.

The production is set to open on Broadway in the spring of 2025. Additional cast, exact dates, full design team, and Broadway theatre will be announced at a later date.

McKean was last seen on Broadway in the 2017 revival of The Little Foxes. His other theatre credits include: All the Way, The Band Wagon, The Exonerated, The Best Man, King Lear (The Public), Superior Donuts, The Homecoming (directed by Dan Sullivan), The Pajama Game, A Second Hand Memory, Hairspray, Accomplice. Elsewhere: Father Comes Home From the Wars, 's Harps and Angels (both Taper, L.A.), Superior Donuts (Steppenwolf), Love Song (Ambassadors, London), On the Razzle (Williamstown). Film: The Meddler, A Mighty Wind, Best in Show, Clue, This Is Spinal Tap, etc.

’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job – a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top.