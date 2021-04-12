Michael Kors to Make Donation to the Actors Fund Upon Launch of 40th Anniversary Collection

Designer Michael Kors will shine a light on Broadway when he launches his 40th anniversary collection, for Fall/Winter 2021.

The collection will launch via a multi-layered digital experience debuting across the brand's social and digital platforms on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, and will feature a special introduction by Kors live from New York's theater district.

The Michael Kors company will be making a donation to The Actors Fund, and Kors will also be making a personal donation to The Fund.

"When I was starting out at 21, I could never have imagined I'd be here, 40 years later, sharing my collection with the whole world," says Michael Kors. "I've been fortunate to do what I love my whole life, and I want to use this celebration to spotlight another institution that means a great deal to me, and that could use our support-the New York theater community. I'm grateful and excited to share this anniversary collection, and to continue celebrating the city that made me who I am."

Stay tuned to https://www.michaelkors.com/ for more information.

Broadway theatres across Midtown are advertising for the event on their marquees, including the Shubert, Booth, Imperial, and Music Box. Check out photos below, shared to Twitter by Chris Luner.